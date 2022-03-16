Regional Planning Board, reorganized in 2018, honored by area chamber

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board was recognized recently by the North Country Chamber of Commerce for a number of different collaborative projects between the two organizations.

“Some of the highlights of our collaboration is helping businesses stay up to date with important training programs such as OSHA, shooter safety protocols, forklift training and more,” said Kristy Kennedy, vice president of marketing and business development for the NCCC.

The regional planning board has made vast improvements within its organization since 2018.

The planning board assists local government agencies and businesses with planning, grant writing and environmental projects.

“There’s a crisis right now in child care support in the area, and the planning board is working with businesses to improve it,” Kennedy said.

She added, “they are also advocating for broadband in the area.”

The planning board also assists economic growth through business loans, and works closely with five northern counties.

“We’re securing a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Hamilton, Essex, Clinton, Franklin and Washington counties,” said Beth Gilles, executive director of the planning board.

“We started listening to the communities we represent and work with,” Gilles said, mentioning that transparency has become a key factor in the way the agency conducts its business now.

The planning board faced legal issues in 2018. A state audit revealed misuse of funds by the executive director of the board at the time, Walter Young.

A change in leadership has made a huge difference, according to Dave O’Brien, chairman of the planning board.

An investigation into the planning board was prompted after questions were raised by Travis Whitehead, a Queensbury resident and proclaimed government watchdog in 2018.

Whitehead said that when Young was in charge, official business meetings looked more like luncheons, meaning they were unprofessional, under the table and secretive.

“There’s a general lack of oversight in the area,” Whitehead said, referring to other agencies, such as the Warren County Local Development Corp., of which he is a member.

O’Brien commented that one of the biggest challenges in running a regional board is following up with loans and projects and to watch what’s happening.

“The recent success of the board is coming from Beth. She’s making sure all the county members attend the meetings and she’s making sure we’re following up,” O’Brien said.

More recently, Whitehead said he has observed the improvements of the regional planning board.

Whitehead said he plans on putting forth a proposal to disband the Warren County Local Development Corp., adding that regional projects should be consolidated and handled by the regional planning board instead of the LDC.

“The LDC’s annual report showed that we had achieved very little in the last year,” Whitehead said.

“Imagine having too many coffee shops in the same neighborhood. Some shops will not do well. This is the case with there being too many economic development organizations in the area,” he said.

The regional planning board is multi-faceted in the way it operates and can do more than the LDC, Whitehead said.

Some of the most current projects the regional planning board is involved with include invigorating main streets throughout the region.

“The pandemic made people look at their main streets. We’re helping bring investment for façade improvements,” Gilles said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.