Eighteen months ago, when questions about loans administered by the Lake Champlain Lake George Regional Planning Board led to calls for its being disbanded, few could see the organization surviving to prioritize projects in 2020.
But the organization met Tuesday as it continues to work to put the troubles of the past administration behind it.
That past administration was slammed last month in the draft report of a state audit of the agency's business loan fund, which found numerous procedural and policy concerns, including a failure to ensure proper collateral for loans and a lack of oversight and collection efforts after loans were made.
The Lake George-based Regional Planning Board's chairman, Hampton Supervisor David O'Brien, said the problems were corrected before the audit was released, as the organization's new administration realized that there were issues and took action. O'Brien was not chairman at the time the problems occurred, and the Regional Planning Board's executive director retired last year as the audit began.
The Regional Planning Board assists local government agencies with planning, grant writing and environmental projects, is now on better financial footing, and the new administration is working to weed out problem loans from its business loan fund. Members were updated Tuesday on those loans, some of which have resulted in litigation to recoup what is owed.
O'Brien said that he was concerned that the good things that the organization does were being overshadowed by the problems that were found.
New Director Beth Gilles has been the assistant director and oversaw much of the environmental work in which the agency had been involved.
Under Gilles' leadership, O'Brien said the agency is tackling projects now that it didn't before. Water quality is the focus of most of the work.
You have free articles remaining.
"The reorganization has allowed us to expand that role and increase the future ability as a five-county municipality to bring more federal funding and assistance in," O'Brien said.
Gilles told Tuesday of a contract that the organization will have with the state to oversee a new "drinking water source protection program," while also working to get grants for Washington County, Essex County and numerous municipalities, stormwater projects and sewer districts.
Washington County is seeking money for a "brine maker" to make its own road treatment brine for winter weather, instead of having to purchase the material.
"Watersheds where the LCLGRPB has done or is currently completing work include Lake Champlain, Lake George, Cossayuna Lake, Chazy Lake, Chazy River, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Paradox Lake, Long Lake, Brant Lake and the seven-county Upper Hudson River watershed," Gilles said.
The Regional Planning Board's staff also assists municipalities with grant applications, O'Brien said.
"One of the most beneficial services the LCLGRPB provides are grant writing services, which are provided at no additional cost to municipalities and entities within the five-county service area," Gilles said. "In 2019 alone, the LCLGRPB has written or assisted with 20 grant applications. Over $5.5 million has been requested from state and federal programs."
The Regional Planning Board will also continue to be the host agency for the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council, which is the region’s agency that provides federal investments in local transportation projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.