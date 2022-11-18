Regional hearing planned on Saratoga Biochar Solutions proposal for Moreau

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is requiring Saratoga Biochar Solutions to have a public hearing for residents of the municipalities surrounding Moreau, where the company has proposed to build a carbon-fertilizer plant.

"The date has not been set yet, but sometime in December, possibly in January if needed, Lee, Bryce and I will all be together on a webinar to hear from residents of three nearby municipalities," Ray Apy, Biochar's CEO, told The Post-Star on Friday.

Apy was referring to his partners in the company, Bryce Meeker and Lee Wulfekuhle, who are both based in the Midwest.

The DEC asked the company to allow for residents of Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to share their thoughts on the proposed facility that has had its plans approved by the Moreau Planning Board.

"This additional hearing is required due to two of the municipalities considered disadvantaged communities and the other an environmental justice zone," Apy explained.

He said a legal notice will run in the newspaper when the hearing, set to be virtual, is scheduled.

Meeker, the company's president, said they welcome more opportunities with public interaction.

"We want to be transparent and encourage questions from the public. We want to answer them," Meeker said.

The plant plans to haul in biosolids that come from wastewater plants in New York and surrounding states, and then use a new technology and a scientific, four-step process, which the company says removes any harmful contaminants, including PFAs, from the finished product and air emissions. The end result is a carbon-fertilizer product that company officials say can be safely used on land.

"We've found a solution to a big problem in New York and we have the research to back our technology," Meeker added.

The company feels their ideas are contested because they are new and have not been put into practice, but they also recognize it is hard to show without having a factory already producing the product.

While Saratoga Biochar aims for transparency, certain aspects of their process remain "confidential."

"We can't give away our trade secrets," Meeker said. "We are still looking into patent options."

The project was approved by the Moreau Planning Board in August after public criticism of the company itself and the board's review process.

After the approval, the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls, which publicly protested the plant, filed an Article 78 lawsuit against the Planning Board and the company.

The Article 78 lawsuit was filed on Sept. 26 in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County. Article 78 proceedings are used to appeal the decision of a New York state or local agency to the New York courts.

Apy previously stated he is confident the lawsuit will just be a delay and not an end to the plans for the Moreau Industrial Park.