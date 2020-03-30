Regional group using 3-D printers to make PPE for hospitals

But the North Country group has been collaborating with Adirondack Health officials on design of the face shields and expects them to be used. The hospital will be responsible for sterilizing the face shields after they're delivered, Broderick said.

"It's not a perfect medical device, but given the demands coming our way, it will give some reassurance to people on the front line," he said.

The shields' components are gathered and assembled at a building Northwood owns on Lake Placid's Main Street, which it uses as a center for innovation. All Northwood students, who come from 25 countries and across the U.S., have either been sent home or places have been found for them to stay off-campus, Broderick said.

A group of quilters in the Saranac Lake area is assembling masks for Adirondack Health that health care workers can wear over a standard mask, such as an N95 mask, to prolong its life. The outer masks can be laundered.

Another group in the village is sewing masks for use outside a health care setting, such as for people who work in grocery stores or prisons, or for civilian use.

"We're doing the best we can," said Gail Brill, a leader of the community group. "We're trying to be constructive and helpful. The antidote to depression is action — that's what my dad used to say to me."

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

