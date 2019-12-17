Regional food and farms expo makes connections

QUEENSBURY — People had the opportunity to sample maple-flavored milk, sea-salt infused chocolates and gourmet cheeses — all under one roof on Thursday.
A total of 37 vendors, including regional farmers, food and beverage producers, brewers, cider- and wine-makers and distillers, were represented Thursday at the Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo.
The event was held at SUNY Adirondack’s Northwest Bay Conference Center and is part of series sponsored by Taste of NY.
“The overall goal is to connect the producers with business in the region,” said Jennifer Kraft, market manager for Taste of NY.
These include hospitality businesses, retail establishments, general stores, grocery stores and others, according to Kraft.
Among the people walking around to sample items were Stuart Lilie and Trey Shores, who are both from the Fort Ticonderoga Association.
“It’s great for us to get down and meet with some food suppliers for our café, museum store and our new fantastic venue,” said Lilie, vice president of public history for the association.
Fort Ticonderoga plans to open by the end of 2020 what is calling the Pavilion, which was once the summer home of the Pell family and later used as a hotel.
You have free articles remaining.
Lilie and Shores were taking some samples of milk produced by Black River Valley Natural. Bethany Munn, co-owner of the creamery based in Lyons Falls, in Lewis County, showed off her maple syrup-infused milk.
The milk is pasteurized but not homogenized. The fatty materials are kept in the mixture and the cream rises to the top.
“We don’t separate the cream,” she said.
Lorraine Lambiase, co-owner of Nettle Meadow Farm in Thurman, was allowing people to sample different kind of cheeses.
“We’re big on using locally sourced ingredients,” she said.
Debbie Morris, owner of the North Creek-based Barkeater Chocolates, was showing off chocolate candy mixed with either sea salt, citrus or espresso. She said they did a Taste of NY show in Albany in 2018, which helped boost business and establish some relationships with other businesses.
Kathy Miller, of Love is on the Lake, was showing off her line of custom-designed crafts including keychains and bottle openers made from stainless steel. She started the business about eight years ago.
Miller said she likes the expo because it was a good way to showcase her products and also meet other business owners.
David Campbell, of Mapleland Farms in Salem, said their maple syrup candies are a big seller. He also said the expo is a good opportunity for exposure.
“It helps find more stores to carry our products,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.