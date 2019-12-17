Regional food and farms expo makes connections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lilie and Shores were taking some samples of milk produced by Black River Valley Natural. Bethany Munn, co-owner of the creamery based in Lyons Falls, in Lewis County, showed off her maple syrup-infused milk.

The milk is pasteurized but not homogenized. The fatty materials are kept in the mixture and the cream rises to the top.

“We don’t separate the cream,” she said.

Lorraine Lambiase, co-owner of Nettle Meadow Farm in Thurman, was allowing people to sample different kind of cheeses.

“We’re big on using locally sourced ingredients,” she said.

Debbie Morris, owner of the North Creek-based Barkeater Chocolates, was showing off chocolate candy mixed with either sea salt, citrus or espresso. She said they did a Taste of NY show in Albany in 2018, which helped boost business and establish some relationships with other businesses.

Kathy Miller, of Love is on the Lake, was showing off her line of custom-designed crafts including keychains and bottle openers made from stainless steel. She started the business about eight years ago.

Miller said she likes the expo because it was a good way to showcase her products and also meet other business owners.