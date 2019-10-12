GLENS FALLS — With juror Victoria Palermo's artistic vision, this year's Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region exhibition at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls breathes an exhilarating freshness.
"Victoria Palermo has done a stellar job with the help of about 82 artists and over 90 words," said Jonathan Canning, director of curatorial affairs for The Hyde, during Saturday's opening ceremonies at the museum. "Victoria asked me what she was allowed to do ... I didn't give her a long list of rules ... I just turned to her and said, 'you challenge us.'"
And the Glens Falls artist got to work poring over 1,500 works submitted from 365 artists.
"I was delighted with the amazing work entered," Palermo said. "Many of the entries were reflections on our changing landscape. There was a clear focus. Our 'sleepy hollow,' our Hudson River, our Lake George — our entire world —are under threat as never before."
During Saturday's standing room only opening ceremony, several artists received jurors' and purchase awards.
Earlier in the week, Palermo walked through the exhibition as it was being hung, many pieces still in packing boxes.
She points to the gallery model she created with miniature images of each piece placed in the walls. And as she revisits each work in the show, she recalls the intimate details of each artist's statement, vision and inspiration for the work.
As she explains, the theme for the show emerged as she considered the submitted works.
You have free articles remaining.
"Here is Cindy Barbone in Washington County," she said, stopping at Barbone's handwoven linen with brocade. "She is responding to the world water crisis and she started working with blacks and whites."
In other galleries and in Hyde House, Palermo pauses to share a story or two about the works dotting several areas of the museum.
This year's Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region includes the works of living or working within 100 miles of the Capital Region and includes sculptures, paintings, drawings, mixed media, videos, photographs, textiles, prints, and collages.
Artworks centered on the environment are exhibited in Feibes & Schmitt Gallery, the stairwell of the Museum's education wing, and Rotunda Gallery. Submissions selected for the exhibition that aren't related to climate are in Hoopes Gallery and Hyde House.
"From the diversity of works submitted and the incredible number of pieces, Victoria has pulled together an interesting, relevant, and cohesive exhibition," said Canning. "I particularly like that she identified pieces that could be placed into Hyde House and will really jolt and wake up visitors to the historic rooms."
Founded in 1936, the Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region is among the longest-running regional exhibitions in the country. The exhibition is hosted alternately by The Hyde, University Art Museum, and Albany Institute of History & Art.
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region runs through Dec. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.