GLENS FALLS — The region will mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with various ceremonies.
The Glens Falls Fire Department will hold its annual commemoration at 9 a.m. at the Ridge Street station. Fire Department Chaplain Patti Girard will lead in some brief remarks.
The ceremony concludes with ringing of bells to symbolize the last alarm that the 343 fallen firefighters answered on that day.
In addition, the American Red Cross is holding a blood drive from noon to 7 p.m. at the YMCA at 600 Glens St.
The Warrensburg Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 remembrance at 7 p.m. at the bandstand. Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the town has held the event every year since 2002.
“We get a pretty good turnout. We get probably a couple hundred people,” he said.
The format is the same as other years. There will be tribute videos presented and speeches from people such as Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.
In addition, there will be the hanging up of a tribute wreath, bell ringing and lighting of candles.
Other fire departments will be joining in the ceremony.
The city of Saratoga Springs will hold a ceremony at its Tempered by Memory sculpture at 8:30 a.m. Mayor Meg Kelly will host the event, which begins with a welcome from Raymond F. O’Connor, author and CEO of Saratoga National Bank. This will be followed by a color guard from the Saratoga Springs Police and Fire departments.
There will be a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., which is when the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Keri Alonzo will sing the National Anthem and Rick and Sharon Bolton will provide other music.
The keynote speaker is Patrick Kauth. He is the son of Don Kauth, who died at 51 while employed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods located on the 85th floor of the South Tower.
