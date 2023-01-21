Region seeing housing shortage across the board

Planning and development of the new Fowler Square apartments at the intersection of Bay and Blind Rock roads, across from the SUNY Adirondack campus in Queensbury, took nearly a decade.

But once construction was underway, it didn’t take long to fill them.

All of the apartments were leased before construction was completed, said Jim Siplon, president of EDC Warren County.

The high demand for housing isn’t just for mid-income rental apartments.

There is a shortage of housing in Warren County across the board, from low-income rentals to luxury homes, and everything in between.

“We have housing needs in virtually every category that is tracked,” Siplon said.

Warren County, in conjunction with EDC and the Warren County Local Development Corp., is beginning a housing study to quantify current shortages and develop a long-term plan to address needs.

“We’re starting the groundwork right now,” said Patricia Tatish, of the Warren County Planning Department.

Novogradac, a nationally known consulting firm based at San Francisco, is conducting the study that will include analysis of demographic and housing statistics, interviews with developers and contractors and a review of local zoning laws.

Another component will be an income analysis to determine what types of housing residents can afford.

“If we don’t nail down what the public has in their pockets to either buy or rent, where are we?” Tatich said.

There also will be a survey of area employers about the level of difficulty the housing shortage causes in hiring, and the range of salaries for new employees.

“There are so many things that I am trying to bring into focus here,” Tatich said.

The most significant component of the study will be an in-depth market analysis, a facet often overlooked in government housing studies, Tatich said.

Officials want the study to be more than just a compilation of statistics, but a plan to guide development in the county.

“We’re hoping that we will glean from this not only the housing need, but where it (development) should happen,” she said.

The study is expected to be completed in late spring or early summer, and be incorporated into new comprehensive plans that are being prepared for the county and the town of Queensbury.

The study, coincidentally, comes as housing is expected to be a major topic of discussion in the state Legislature and in Congress this year.

“New York faces a housing crisis that requires bold actions and an all-hands-on-deck approach,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a recent news release about her goal to achieve 800,000 new homes building across the state in the next decade.

Development, recruitment

The housing shortage is interconnected with economic development and employee recruitment.

“We have to be able to house some young people with skills for our area in order for it to be vibrant,” Siplon said.

“People who want to come here can’t find the housing they want,” Tatich said. “It’s stifling the growth and development.”

Statewide, housing development has not kept pace with economic development, Hochul said in her Jan. 10 State of the State speech.

There were 1.2 million new jobs added in the state over the past decade, but only about 400,000 new homes constructed, she said.

Housings isn’t just a challenge in Warren County.

There are housing shortages in Washington and northern Saratoga counties, and other counties around the region.

“It is a housing issue in every county in my (Senate) district,” said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

Shortage driving up costs

The housing shortage, among other factors, is driving up housing costs.

The fair market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Glens Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes all of Warren and Washington counties, increased from $851 in 2019 to $991 in 2022, including utilities (except for telephone), an increase of 24.5%.

The rate of increase was double that of the state as a whole.

Fair market rent, a figure set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is the amount needed to rent a medium-priced “decent” apartment or home.

The law of supply and demand also is driving up home purchase prices.

The median home price locally increased from $320,000 in November 2021 to $350,000 in November 2022, the most recent statistics available, according to the Southern Adirondack Realtors Board, which covers Warren and northern Washington counties.

Inventory of homes for sale, over the same time period, dropped from 1,075 to 865, and new listings dropped from 528 in November 2021 to 354 in November 2022.

The average time on the market for homes that sold dropped from 42 days in November 2021 to 28 days in November 2022, “a very quick turn around.”

Higher interest rates, intended to slow down inflation, are increasing mortgage payments, said Glens Falls Community Development Director Patrick Dowd.

Some families that have completed the training and accumulated the necessary savings to qualify for the city’s First Time Home Buyer’s program have had to delay their purchases because the higher interest rates would make their monthly payments unmanageable, he said.

Some have suggested that rents in the area have increased because of the many people who moved here during the COVID-19 pandemic because they were able to work remotely.

That’s a factor, but only a part of the equation, Siplon said.

Other contributing demographic trends date back years, he said.

For example, in 1970 the average size of a household in Warren County was five people.

Now it is 1.9 people.

“We have half as many people living in the same-size houses,” he said.

This has led to an oversupply of larger houses that older residents have difficulty selling, and an undersupply of smaller houses for older residents to move into so that they can sell their current houses, he said.

Labor shortages, as in virtually every career field, have contributed to the housing shortage, said Adam Feldman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.

The construction labor shortage, however, started much earlier than the general labor shortage.

After the 2008 recession, construction workers left the field and younger people have been reluctant to enter because of a fear of not having steady work, Feldman said.

“Even if you want to build, it’s hard to find workers,” he said.

The trend of houses being bought to use as year-round short-term rental properties is another factor, Tatich said.

Zoning regulations, which limit how close one house can be to another, also have deterred new construction, Feldman continued.

Building houses farther apart reduces the profit margin.

Habitat for Humanity

The housing crisis has prompted Habitat for Humanity to diversify its program.

The nonprofit organization, in collaboration with WAIT House in Glens Falls, is renovating two buildings, one at 37-39 Lawrence St. in Glens Falls, and another across the street at 38-40 Lawrence St., for 10 rental apartments.

Habitat for Humanity also has purchased 14 acres of land in Queensbury to construct 27 condominium units to be sold for $199,000 or less to income-qualified buyers.

These two projects are in addition to Habitat for Humanity’s traditional work of building new single-family homes to be sold at a discount to households earning about $70,000 or less per year.

The solution to the housing crisis is not as simple as increasing supply, Siplon said.

It has to be the right kind of supply.

“The demand is so great that I don’t think we can build our way out of it,” he said.

Siplon said officials must take “a deep breath” and evaluate the long-term needs of the region.

“We’re not at that point yet,” he said. “We’re going to have to work at this in a concerted effort for a very long time.”