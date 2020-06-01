Region inches closer to Phase 2 reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just two more days.

The greater Capital Region — including Warren and Washington counties — is on track to reach Phase 2 reopenings on Wednesday.

That means hairdressers and retail stores will be able to open, with precautions to keep people socially distant. Masks are required. Aviation Mall in Queensbury will not be allowed to reopen, but stores with exterior entrances would be allowed. Likewise, in any other malls, stores with an exterior entrance could open.

They cannot open until Phase 2 is officially announced, which could be as late as midday Wednesday during the governor’s regular press conference, but could be as early as Tuesday.

Dentists and orthodontists were also allowed to open as of Monday, and many are planning to open at some point this week. There was no warning before Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced late Sunday that they could reopen, so many dentists were caught unprepared. They must remove high-touch items from their waiting rooms, such as magazines and toys, and arrange chairs to keep patients distant, among other rules. The state issued a 12-page document on how they can reopen.

Phase 2 is dependent on the number of new hospitalizations and deaths remaining low. Any spike could lead to more closures.