Region inches closer to Phase 2 reopening

Just two more days.
The greater Capital Region — including Warren and Washington counties — is on track to reach Phase 2 reopenings on Wednesday.
That means hairdressers and retail stores will be able to open, with precautions to keep people socially distant. Masks are required. Aviation Mall in Queensbury will not be allowed to reopen, but stores with exterior entrances would be allowed. Likewise, in any other malls, stores with an exterior entrance could open.
They cannot open until Phase 2 is officially announced, which could be as late as midday Wednesday during the governor’s regular press conference, but could be as early as Tuesday.
Dentists and orthodontists were also allowed to open as of Monday, and many are planning to open at some point this week. There was no warning before Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced late Sunday that they could reopen, so many dentists were caught unprepared. They must remove high-touch items from their waiting rooms, such as magazines and toys, and arrange chairs to keep patients distant, among other rules. The state issued a 12-page document on how they can reopen.
Phase 2 is dependent on the number of new hospitalizations and deaths remaining low. Any spike could lead to more closures.
The virus is far from over — people are still dying daily in the region. A 69-year-old man from Halfmoon died Monday morning, Saratoga County reported. He was the 16th death in Saratoga County. In Warren County, 32 people have died, and in Washington County, 13 people have died. There have been no deaths in Essex County.
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 243 confirmed cases. One more person has recovered, for a total of 225 recoveries, including 26 people who were diagnosed based on symptoms instead of a test and have not been included in the confirmed cases count. All of them recovered. Two people are in critical condition as of Monday morning, unchanged from Sunday. One is hospitalized and the other is in a nursing home. No one else is hospitalized, a decrease of one from Sunday.
- Washington County reported one more person tested positive, for a total of 204 confirmed cases. As of Monday, 177 people had recovered. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported four more people tested positive, for a total of 481 confirmed cases, and one more person died. As of Monday, 48 people are sick and 418 have recovered. Six people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported one more person tested positive, for a total 53 cases, but almost all of them have recovered. One person is sick and no one is hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported two patients Monday. Saratoga Hospital reported three patients.
Statewide, there were fewer than 3,400 people hospitalized Sunday and 170 new hospitalizations, both of which are a continued decrease.
On Sunday, fewer than 1,000 people tested positive out of 10,000 tests statewide.
“That was the lowest number we had since this began, and when it began we were only doing 3,000 tests,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Monday’s press conference.
There were 54 deaths, including 10 nursing home residents.
He noted that close-down efforts began 93 days ago.
“We had 800 people die in one day. We had the worst situation in the United States of America. At one point we had the worst situation in the world,” he said. “And we’re now reopening in less than 50 days (after that). We went from an internationally terrible situation to where we’re talking about reopening even New York City.”
He warned people to continue to be cautious.
“Just don’t snatch defeat from the jaws of victory,” he said. “We’re talking about reopening in one week in New York City. And now we’re seeing mass gatherings the last several nights. … After everything we have done!”
He said he stood with the protesters but that people should maintain social distance and wear masks.
“We were smart for 93 days,” he said. “We have to be smart right now. And we have to be smart tonight.”
He is hopeful that the protests won’t lead to a spike in hospitalizations.
“The only good news is the infection rate is already so low. If this had to happen, this was the best time for it to happen,” he said. “If that happened 60 days ago, forget it.”
