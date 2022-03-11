Region expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of snow on Saturday

Much of the region is expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of snow as a winter storm moves through the area on Saturday.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 1 a.m. on Sunday for southeastern Warren County, Washington County and northern Saratoga County. Heavy snow is forecast with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Travel will be very difficult due to snow-covered roadways and low visibility. Gusty winds will contribute to blowing and drifting of snowfall, according to a news release from the NY-Alert notification system.

Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour during the late morning and into the early afternoon on Saturday.

The snow ends in the early morning hours of Sunday. The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high temperature near 31 degree and wind chill values as low as -3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

