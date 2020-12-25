Region avoids flooding as storm dumps rain, melts snow

No major flooding was reported on Friday after a rainstorm passed through the region, bringing unseasonably warm temperatures and melting most of the nearly 3 feet snow left behind after last week’s nor’easter.
The National Weather Service had issued flood warning for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties ahead of the Thursday night storm, but when rains cleared late Friday morning, the local sheriff’s offices reported no flooding or vehicle crashes associated with the storm.
Warren County reported a few minor road washouts in the areas of Warrensburg and Thurman but no serious damage. Just a few downed trees were reported in Washington County, but no other major incidents.
Thousands of power outages were reported throughout the Northeast as the storm passed through with high winds and heavy rains, but just a few dozen outages were reported between Warren and Washington counties. Power was restored by the early afternoon.
In Granville, the Mettawee River was expected to crest around midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But at around 1 p.m., the water fast-moving waters had yet to reach the top of the banks in the heart of the village.
Still, a flood warning remained in effect throughout Friday as sporadic showers passed through the region and the warm temperatures continued to melt the massive piles of snow found at the end of driveways and parking lots.
Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing come Saturday and wind gusts as high as 21 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
A dusting of snow is also possible and drivers should be wary of black ice.
Temperatures in the Glens Falls area are expected to reach just 31 on Saturday.
