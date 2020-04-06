Regents exams canceled in New York state

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa announced Monday that Regents exams will be canceled this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Education Department announced it would be providing additional details and guidance for school districts on Tuesday.
North Warren Superintendent Michele French said it was too early to tell the impact on her district until she saw the full plan.
“North Warren faculty and staff are ready, motivated and prepared to serve the students and our community — Regents or not,” she said in an email.
Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said there are many unanswered questions, but he is confident the state will have procedures to ensure that students are not harmed by the decision.
“While there are not state examinations in place for the end of the year, I am confident that districts will be able to develop local examinations to benchmark student knowledge and ensure that the content and concepts that are instructed in each of the courses have been mastered,” he said in an email.
The cancellation of Regents exams could affect students’ ability to graduate on time, depending on the Regents' guidance. Students are required to pass one exam in English, math, science, social studies and a fifth one in one of these subject areas, or an alternative assessment.
Many students have already taken the required exams before their senior year, however. There is also the possibility the exams could be taken later in the year. In addition to June, Regents exams are also given in August and January.
The Board of Regents on Monday also approved other amendments. State education officials will not conduct a review of school and district performance using school year data to see if districts are meeting standards. The federal government has already granted New York a one-year waiver from the education requirements.
This year's assessments for grades 3-8 in English and math were already canceled.
The Regents also granted an exemption to students who are unable to fulfill the requirements of their academic programs because their schools are closed, if they have completed all the other coursework.
