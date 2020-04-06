Regents exams canceled in New York state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa announced Monday that Regents exams will be canceled this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Education Department announced it would be providing additional details and guidance for school districts on Tuesday.

North Warren Superintendent Michele French said it was too early to tell the impact on her district until she saw the full plan.

“North Warren faculty and staff are ready, motivated and prepared to serve the students and our community — Regents or not,” she said in an email.

Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said there are many unanswered questions, but he is confident the state will have procedures to ensure that students are not harmed by the decision.

“While there are not state examinations in place for the end of the year, I am confident that districts will be able to develop local examinations to benchmark student knowledge and ensure that the content and concepts that are instructed in each of the courses have been mastered,” he said in an email.