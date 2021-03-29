Regal reopening May 14 at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — The Regal movie theater at Aviation Mall will open May 14, the company announced.

The company is reopening its movie theaters slowly over the course of months.

On April 16, Regal will open its theaters at Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall, in Albany.

The news comes as a big relief to store owners in Aviation Mall. Last week, they said they needed the movie theater to reopen to draw in customers.

The state allowed movie theaters to open on Oct. 23, but most did not, partly due to a lack of movies.

Regal briefly opened its Colonie and Crossgates theaters, then closed them again.

