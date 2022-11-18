Redevelopment ideas aired for old mill along Batten Kill

SALEM — A fly-fishing school, nature education center, wedding venue, Airbnb, and picnic area were some of the ideas proposed for the old Rexleigh Marble Mill on Thursday evening at the Battenkill Conservancy’s annual meeting, held at Salem’s Bancroft Public Library.

The mill ruins, a local landmark, are on the north shore of the Batten Kill just east of the Route 22 bridge. The conservancy received the 3-acre site in 2016 as a donation from Jessica Oakley.

At Thursday’s meeting, architect and conservancy board member Jim Ballard presented a feasibility study and report of existing conditions prepared by the John G. Waite Associates architectural firm. The firm is a leader in the field of historic preservation, restoration and reuse of historic properties.

Since the late 18th century, the Batten Kill’s current has run grist, building material, marble and knitting mills. The property was last occupied in the 1970s by a pottery-making commune. Fires have destroyed most of the buildings but the mill’s white marble walls, a riverside colonnade, barn, a school bus, and other small structures remain. All are in disrepair.

The site has a right of way for power lines and electrical infrastructure, but no electricity, Jim Ballard said.

The conservancy’s goals are to secure the site to ensure public safety, preserve the historic ruins of the marble mill, and expand public access to the Batten Kill, said Lorraine Merghart Ballard, the conservancy’s executive director.

“We need to balance preservation, river access and legal liability,” she said.

“It’s not public (property). It’s ours,” Jim Ballard said. “But it has to be perceived as a community asset.”

Participants agreed that the site is not suitable for swimming because of the rocky shore and swift current. It could be a launch site for boaters on the river, a picnic area, have interpretive nature and historical signs, or just be a peaceful place to enjoy the river. Don Otey, co-owner of outfitter Battenkill Valley Outdoors, warned that human waste is a problem at other launch sites and gathering spots along the river.

“People will relieve themselves whether there are facilities or not,” Otey said. Sanitary facilities “will be a necessity in the short and long run,” Lorraine Ballard added.

Jim Ballard recently toured the site with the architects and discussed putting up a fence to keep people away from hazardous areas, clearing overgrown vegetation from the center of the mill ruins, and renovating the old barn as an artist’s studio. The architect estimated $610,000 to clear the vegetation. Demolition of the old barn could cost $75,000, while renovation and winterization could cost up to $460,000. Jim Ballard noted that the architects didn’t take into account the possibility of grants or in-kind donations to reduce the costs.

For the conservancy, preserving old buildings “is really not our stock in trade,” Jim Ballard said.

The next steps for the project would be doing a historic structure report, planning and coordinating with other groups that would like to see public access to the site.

“We need partners and expertise,” he said.

The conservancy started a capital campaign to develop the mill site last year, Lorraine Ballard said. State and private grants are other possibilities. The feasibility study “is step one for us in terms of raising money,” Jim Ballard said.

The conservancy wants suggestions from the community, which can be submitted at www.battenkillconservancy.org or the organization’s Facebook page. Volunteers willing to serve on a committee for developing the mill site are also welcome.