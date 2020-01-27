Red Cross to return this weekend to Lake George Winter Carnival

LAKE GEORGE — The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross will return Saturday and Sunday for its second year at the Lake George Winter Carnival.

The Red Cross will be raising money and awareness for disaster relief.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Stories from the Stage” will highlight local volunteer heroes who give their time and talents in responding to national disasters. The program will be performed indoors from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Lake George Historical Museum at the corner of Canada and Amherst streets.

Also on site will be an emergency response vehicle, with volunteers explaining the many ways it is used in disasters. Sign-ups for free home smoke alarms with free installations will also be available.

Complementing this program will be the group’s mascot, Pedro the Penguin, promoting home fire safety to children ages 5 to 7 years. The newly formed American Red Cross Youth Group from Queensbury schools will be present as well.

The organization will join the carnival’s parade at 4 p.m. Saturday with Red Cross vehicles and Pedro the Penguin.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0