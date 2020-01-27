Red Cross to return this weekend to Lake George Winter Carnival
0 comments

Red Cross to return this weekend to Lake George Winter Carnival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross at the Winter Carnival

Red Cross disaster responders talk with passersby during the Lake George Winter Carnival last February. The local American Red Cross, which will return to the carnival this weekend, was on hand to answer questions and raise funds through the raffle of a disaster backpack. 

LAKE GEORGE — The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross will return Saturday and Sunday for its second year at the Lake George Winter Carnival.

The Red Cross will be raising money and awareness for disaster relief.

“Stories from the Stage” will highlight local volunteer heroes who give their time and talents in responding to national disasters. The program will be performed indoors from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Lake George Historical Museum at the corner of Canada and Amherst streets.

Also on site will be an emergency response vehicle, with volunteers explaining the many ways it is used in disasters. Sign-ups for free home smoke alarms with free installations will also be available.

Complementing this program will be the group’s mascot, Pedro the Penguin, promoting home fire safety to children ages 5 to 7 years. The newly formed American Red Cross Youth Group from Queensbury schools will be present as well.

The organization will join the carnival’s parade at 4 p.m. Saturday with Red Cross vehicles and Pedro the Penguin.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News