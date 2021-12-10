Red Cross provides aid for victims of Queensbury fire

QUEENSBURY — The American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to two people after a fire on Gregwood Circle on Thursday.

According to a news release, volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided aid in the form of financial assistance for things such as food, clothing and shelter to those affected.

There was no additional information on Friday about the fire.

"In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery," the release states.

