Red Cross helps nine people after Granville fire
Middle Granville fire

Flames engulf an apartment house on Donahue Way in Granville on Saturday night. The American Red Cross helped nine people who were displaced by the fire. 

 Provided photo

GRANVILLE — The American Red Cross helped nine people who were displaced Saturday from their apartment building on Donahue Way by a fire.

Firefighters received a report about the fire on Donahue Way, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

The American Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to seven adults and two children, ages 1 and 2, according to a news release. Volunteers from the organization also offered mental health services and emotional support.

The property is located at 2 Donahue Way, according to Google Map photos. Tax records show it is owned by Donald Lane.

Among the responding agencies were Middle Granville.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the no one was hurt.

No further information was available. Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol did not return a message seeking comment on Monday.

