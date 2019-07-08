{{featured_button_text}}
13 Dixon Court

A family of three was displaced following a dryer fire Sunday evening at 13 Dixon Court in Queensbury.

QUEENSBURY — Three people were displaced from their 13 Dixon Court home after a Sunday evening fire.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

National Grid crews were on the scene investigating a gas leak. Sheriff's Officer John Wells said the workers smelled smoke and it ended up being a dryer fire.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to three adults, according to a news release. They also provided emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.

