QUEENSBURY — Three people were displaced from their 13 Dixon Court home after a Sunday evening fire.
The incident happened at about 7 p.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
National Grid crews were on the scene investigating a gas leak. Sheriff's Officer John Wells said the workers smelled smoke and it ended up being a dryer fire.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to three adults, according to a news release. They also provided emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.
