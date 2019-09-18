QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, next to the Peter Harris store.
An estimated 39 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood or platelets, but of those, under 10 percent actually donate each year, according to the Red Cross.
Most donations take about an hour.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code: AVIATIONMALLNY.
