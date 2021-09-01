Red Cross assists two following Fort Ann fire

FORT ANN — The American Red Cross has provided emergency aid to two residents who lost their home in a fire early Sunday morning.

Flames broke out at 1245 Patten Mills Road at approximately 1 a.m.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation, but Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen.

The home was destroyed, Bristol said.

The Red Cross provided two residents who were displaced with financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing, as well as emotional support services, according to a news release.

Fire departments from West Fort Ann, Bay Ridge and Kingsbury were assisted at the scene.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

