Red Cross assists four people displaced by Lake Luzerne fire
Red Cross assists four people displaced by Lake Luzerne fire

Fire at 24 Hall Hill Road in Lake Luzerne

Fire destroyed a mobile home on Sunday at 24 Hall Hill Road in Lake Luzerne.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff St. John

LAKE LUZERNE — The American Red Cross is assisting four people displaced by fire on Sunday in Lake Luzerne.

Fire destroyed a mobile home on Hall Hill Road. Three adults and a 14-year-old child have received financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing, according to a news release. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits with personal care items.

The fire was one of two fires in Lake Luzerne in two days. A one-story ranch at 116 Gage Hill Road caught fire.

There was no information on a cause of either fire.

