Red Cross assists four people displaced by Lake Luzerne fire

LAKE LUZERNE — The American Red Cross is assisting four people displaced by fire on Sunday in Lake Luzerne.

Fire destroyed a mobile home on Hall Hill Road. Three adults and a 14-year-old child have received financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing, according to a news release. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits with personal care items.

The fire was one of two fires in Lake Luzerne in two days. A one-story ranch at 116 Gage Hill Road caught fire.

There was no information on a cause of either fire.

