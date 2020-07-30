Red Cross assists fire victim in Salem
Red Cross assists fire victim in Salem

SALEM — The American Red Cross assisted one person impacted by a fire Tuesday night on county Route 31. 

The Red Cross provided health services and financial assistance for necessities such as food and clothing to one adult.

Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.

The Hebron and Salem Fire Departments responded to the scene as well as Salem EMS. 

The fire appeared to be minor with crews evacuating several kittens from the home. 

