Recreate only with family members, Warren County officials advise

The great outdoors is still open, but do not go near friends outside, Warren County Public Health officials warned Friday.
Officials want residents to visit only local sites and keep visits short. They should visit with only members of their household, they stated.
If there are crowds, or the parking lot is full, they should turn back and find another location. If there are a few people, stay far away from them — sweat, spit and even heavy breathing can spread germs much farther than 6 feet, officials said in a news release.
Contact sports are off-limits, as is equipment that could be touched by many people: slides, swings, balls, Frisbees and the like.
People who are over 70 with a compromised immune system, or who are ill, should avoid going to public areas at all, officials said.
They are encouraging compliance by creating a Trail Pledge to be “safe and smart” while enjoying the outdoors. Educational signs are going up at trailheads around the county.
“We know and appreciate the benefits of exploring the outdoors, enjoying fresh air and appreciating the beauty of our natural resources,” said Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “Warren County invites you to do so safely to protect yourself, your fellow adventurers and the public safety officers who are looking out for all of us. Please recreate using the guidelines we are issuing today.”
The rules come as cases continue to rise in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties.
Warren County reported one more confirmed COVID-19 case, for a total of 35 people. Two residents are hospitalized in critical condition.
Saratoga County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 194 people, with 10 hospitalized.
Essex County reported two new cases, for a total of 23 people. One person tested positive and one person was diagnosed based on symptoms. Two others reported an Essex County address when they were tested, and tested positive but turned out to live in other counties, according to the Public Health Department.
Cases are in Crown Point, Elizabethtown, Essex, Keene, Moriah, North Elba, Westport, Ticonderoga and Schroon Lake.
Saratoga Hospital had 12 cases, down from 13 Thursday.
Glens Falls Hospital had seven cases, up from six Thursday.
Washington County reported three new cases, for a total of 29 people. One is hospitalized. But the county has many more people that are suspected to have the virus. With a lack of testing, it’s impossible to be sure, so Public Health has ordered mandatory quarantines for 189 people, said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes. That’s up 71 people from a week ago.
On Thursday, a new testing site opened at Warren County Municipal Center and 16 people were tested. Another 28 were tested Friday, according to Warren County. Testing will resume Monday and continue on weekdays until test kits run out. All those who want to be tested must have a doctor’s order and live in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton or Essex counties.
The results are expected in three to five days.
At this point, the stay-home strategy is working, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Friday's news conference.
"Overall, New York is flattening the curve," he said, before urging people to stay vigilant. "Stay with it even though it is a grind and it is difficult."
There are now 18,569 people hospitalized, but a decrease in intensive care admissions. More people were discharged than admitted Thursday, for the first time since the crisis began, he said.
It is still a serious situation. On Thursday, 777 people died of coronavirus in the state. While that is slightly less than the 799 deaths on Wednesday, 7,844 New Yorkers have died of the virus in just the five weeks since the first New Yorker tested positive.
"We hope we have seen the worst. We don’t know," he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Small private colleges may struggle to rebound post-coronavirus
-
Photos: Coronavirus across New York
-
New York virus deaths rise fast, but hospitalizations slow
- 205 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.