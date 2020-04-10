Recreate only with family members, Warren County officials advise

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The great outdoors is still open, but do not go near friends outside, Warren County Public Health officials warned Friday.

Officials want residents to visit only local sites and keep visits short. They should visit with only members of their household, they stated.

If there are crowds, or the parking lot is full, they should turn back and find another location. If there are a few people, stay far away from them — sweat, spit and even heavy breathing can spread germs much farther than 6 feet, officials said in a news release.

Contact sports are off-limits, as is equipment that could be touched by many people: slides, swings, balls, Frisbees and the like.

People who are over 70 with a compromised immune system, or who are ill, should avoid going to public areas at all, officials said.

They are encouraging compliance by creating a Trail Pledge to be “safe and smart” while enjoying the outdoors. Educational signs are going up at trailheads around the county.