Record number of New Yorkers e-file taxes
Record number of New Yorkers e-file taxes

ALBANY — A record number of New Yorkers filed their state tax returns using free software through the state's Free File program this year, the state tax department announced.

More than 250,000 people filed using the software, an increase of 57 percent over last year. State officials claim the free software saved New Yorkers $51 million in tax preparer and tax software costs.

“This program can save taxpayers hundreds if not thousands of dollars in tax preparation expenses, savings that are especially important as we recover from the (coronavirus) pandemic’s economic toll,” said state tax commissioner Michael Schmidt.

