GLENS FALLS — The morning low hit 3 degrees Wednesday in Glens Falls, easily breaking the record low of 13 degrees that had stood for a century.

The previous record was 13 degrees, set in 1920 and matched in 1981, according to the National Weather Service.

A number of other cities around the Northeast set record lows as well, with Saranac Lake falling to 1 degree, breaking the previous record of 2 set in 1905.

West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury used the cold to fire up its snowmaking equipment for what was believed to be the earliest time in its history.

The ski center plans to open Dec. 7, according to its website. Gore Mountain in North Creek has been making snow since earlier in the month, and hopes to open Thanksgiving weekend.

A record low high temperature for the day was possible around the region Wednesday as well, with moderating temperatures expected for Thursday and Friday before another round of extreme cold arrives for the weekend.

