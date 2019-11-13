GLENS FALLS — The morning low hit 3 degrees Wednesday in Glens Falls, easily breaking the record low of 13 degrees that had stood for a century.
The previous record was 13 degrees, set in 1920 and matched in 1981, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service recorded a low of 2 at an unspecified reporting station in Queensbury, while a low of 2 was recorded in Fort Edward as well.
A number of other cities around the Northeast set record lows as well, with Saranac Lake falling to 1 degree, breaking the previous record of 2 degrees set there in 1905.
(The lowest low temperature Wednesday in the weather service's Albany territory was 4 below zero in Manchester, Vermont. Post-Star outdoors writer and Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke reported 2 below zero at his home early Wednesday.)
West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury used the record cold to fire up its snowmaking equipment for what was believed to be the earliest time in its history.
Co-owner Spencer Montgomery said the goal is to open earlier than the planned seasonal start of Dec. 7.
He said several feet of snow was put down on main trails, such as The Face, The Cure, Holy Mackeral and Gnar-Wall. He said the snow guns were going full bore, a rarity this time of year, and piling the snow as was done Tuesday and Wednesday should allow it to survive all but extreme warm-ups going forward.
"It was so cold. Normally we don't get that kind of cold until January or February," he said. "It allowed us to run at full capacity."
Gore Mountain in North Creek has been making snow since earlier in the month and hopes to open Thanksgiving weekend.
A record low high-temperature for the day was possible around the region Wednesday as well, with moderating temperatures expected for Thursday and Friday before another round of extreme and potentially record-breaking cold arrives for the weekend. The high on Saturday isn't supposed to top 30.
"It will be a strong front that will come through," said weather service meteorologist Jennifer Vogt.
The National Climate Prediction Center's forecast for the rest of November shows a continuation of below-average temperatures for much of the month, Vogt added.
