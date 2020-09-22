Recent forest ranger rescue operations highlighted

At 7:15 a.m., the hikers returned to the campsite. The other two hikers became lost at Indian Falls when they accidentally took the ski trail back up toward Marcy and spent the night on the trail.

Assistant Forest Ranger Engel located this pair at 9:32 a.m., and escorted them back to the group. Forest rangers issued the hikers a ticket for an oversized group. The incident concluded at 11 a.m.

Town of Dresden, Washington County

Rangers aided hikers who became separated on a trail on Black Mountain.

On Sept. 19 at 7:43 p.m., Washington County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch from a hiker advising she was stuck on the trail on Black Mountain and two of her hiking companions were further up the trail.

Washington County 911 provided coordinates that placed several members of the hike group from Mechanicville at the Black Mountain Point on the shore of Lake George.

Forest rangers O’Connor and Donegan responded to Black Mountain Point via a boat from Green Island, while Forest Ranger St. Claire responded to the marina at Hulett’s Landing.