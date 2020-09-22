Recent forest ranger rescue operations highlighted

State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers recently aided an injured hiker on Esther Mountain in Essex County.
It was one of several recent search and rescue operations conducted by rangers.
In 2019, DEC forest rangers conducted 337 search and rescue missions, extinguished 74 wildfires that burned a total of 212 acres, participated in 29 prescribed fires that burned and rejuvenated 645 acres, and worked on cases that resulted in 2,507 tickets or arrests.
A sampling of recent wilderness rescues involving rangers:
Town of Wilmington, Essex County
On Sept. 19 at 7:47 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker who became separated from her sister while hiking Esther Mountain, according to a DEC news release summarizing recent ranger responses.
The missing hiker was last seen near the outlook at Marble Mountain. Forest Rangers Burns and Evans responded to assist.
At 9:38 p.m., Ranger Evans located the 31-year-old hiker from Canton who reported that she had fallen, lost consciousness, and injured her right knee.
Ranger Evans splinted the subject’s knee and escorted her down the trail to the reservoir trailhead where they were met by Ranger Burns.
Once back at the trailhead, the injured hiker advised she would seek further medical treatment on her own.
Rangers also responded to other locations for search and rescue work in recent weeks.
Town of Keene, Essex County
On Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., Essex County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a hiker with a chest injury on the Pitchoff Trail in the Sentinel Mountain Wilderness Area.
Forest Ranger Praczkajlo responded to assist, locating the 68-year-old hiker from Waltham, Massachusetts, at 7:45 p.m.
After administering first aid for injured ribs, the ranger and the hiker walked out to the trailhead.
At 8:33 p.m., they were back at the trailhead and the hiker stated he would seek further medical attention on his own.
Town of North Elba, Essex County
On Sept. 20 at 1:23 a.m., DEC’s Central Dispatch received a request for ranger assistance for four overdue hikers spending the night at Marcy Dam as part of a group of 16.
At 7:08 a.m., forest rangers, assistant forest rangers and caretakers responded to look for the missing hikers.
The group initially set out to hike Mount Marcy on Sept. 19, through Lake Colden but became separated. Two hikers attempted to get back to the campsite via Lake Arnold but could not make a water crossing and spent the night along the trail.
At 7:15 a.m., the hikers returned to the campsite. The other two hikers became lost at Indian Falls when they accidentally took the ski trail back up toward Marcy and spent the night on the trail.
Assistant Forest Ranger Engel located this pair at 9:32 a.m., and escorted them back to the group. Forest rangers issued the hikers a ticket for an oversized group. The incident concluded at 11 a.m.
Town of Dresden, Washington County
Rangers aided hikers who became separated on a trail on Black Mountain.
On Sept. 19 at 7:43 p.m., Washington County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch from a hiker advising she was stuck on the trail on Black Mountain and two of her hiking companions were further up the trail.
Washington County 911 provided coordinates that placed several members of the hike group from Mechanicville at the Black Mountain Point on the shore of Lake George.
Forest rangers O’Connor and Donegan responded to Black Mountain Point via a boat from Green Island, while Forest Ranger St. Claire responded to the marina at Hulett’s Landing.
At 10:04 p.m., Ranger O’Connor advised that the two hikers had made their way back to the main group and that all seven hikers were on the boat and being transported to the marina.
Once at the marina, Ranger St. Claire drove members of the hiking party to the trailhead to retrieve their vehicles, according to the DEC.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.