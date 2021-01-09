Reason for optimism: Glens Falls businesses see hope, challenges in 2021

Last year, Samantha’s Cafe, a staple in downtown Glens Falls for years, closed for pandemic-related reasons.

Even Glens Falls National Bank has announced its lobbies will be open by appointment only, beginning Monday, as community spread worsens.

A mounting toll

Davidson, meanwhile, said he’s concerned about the toll the next few months will have on the downtown community.

He noted that for Davidson Brothers to succeed, neighboring restaurants and retailers must also do well.

"Davidson Brothers is not helped when restaurants close for good," he said. "That hurts a community."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Davidson said he's considering closing down temporarily until the spring, when the vaccine is more widely available and outdoor dining can resume.

He expects to make a final decision as early as this weekend, after consulting his staff. Keeping them employed is the sole reason he has stayed open, he said.

“We’re going to start this year with either very little business or having to close down completely, probably until the vaccine has been very widely distributed … or spring when we can be eating outside again under the same protocols we used last year,” he said.