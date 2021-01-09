Reason for optimism: Glens Falls businesses see hope, challenges in 2021

GLENS FALLS — Rick Davidson has seen ups and downs during his 25 years of co-owning a restaurant in the heart of downtown, but nothing prepared him for 2020.
Most storefronts were shuttered for nearly three months beginning in March, while restaurants like Davidson Brothers Brewing Co. — a popular establishment near Centennial Circle that Davidson operates with his brother John — were reduced to takeout-only.
More than 350,000 Americans, including more than 30,000 New Yorkers, have died as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Businesses that endured the shutdown have since been permitted to reopen under stringent, state-mandated safety protocols, which require reduced capacity, vigorous disinfection and more powerful air filtration.
For Davidson, the year ended with profits down more than 50% and a majority of his staff collecting unemployment benefits. Patrons, he said, have chosen not to come out over concerns about the virus.
But a new year has brought reason for hope as well as an entirely new set of challenges, he said.
“We think 2021 will be as challenging as 2020,” he said.
Hope and worries
Several vaccines are in the early stages of distribution and are expected to become more widely available in the coming months, providing a glimmer of hope that life can return to what is was before COVID.
A recently approved $900 billion federal stimulus package containing an additional round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which, coupled with the prospect of new presidential administration and a Democratically controlled Congress, has given some business owners reasons to feel optimistic.
Washington politicians, for months, failed to come to terms on a relief package, as businesses dealt with mounting bills and falling revenue. Democrats had been pushing for a larger stimulus package but were blocked by Senate Republicans over concerns about the national deficit.
But it will be months before for the vaccine becomes widely available, and for businesses that have sustained massive losses like Davidson’s, another round of stimulus is welcome but not enough to make up for mounting losses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to surge, leading to the highest number of COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations locally since the pandemic began in March. The discovery of a more infectious strain of the virus in Saratoga Springs has also prompted concerns.
Already in Glens Falls, some businesses have started to reduce hours or contemplate doing so to protect customers and staff.
Craft on 9, a South Street restaurant, announced this past week it will be temporarily closing, while Radici Kitchen on Ridge Street has limited service to takeout-only.
Last year, Samantha’s Cafe, a staple in downtown Glens Falls for years, closed for pandemic-related reasons.
Even Glens Falls National Bank has announced its lobbies will be open by appointment only, beginning Monday, as community spread worsens.
A mounting toll
Davidson, meanwhile, said he’s concerned about the toll the next few months will have on the downtown community.
He noted that for Davidson Brothers to succeed, neighboring restaurants and retailers must also do well.
"Davidson Brothers is not helped when restaurants close for good," he said. "That hurts a community."
Davidson said he's considering closing down temporarily until the spring, when the vaccine is more widely available and outdoor dining can resume.
He expects to make a final decision as early as this weekend, after consulting his staff. Keeping them employed is the sole reason he has stayed open, he said.
“We’re going to start this year with either very little business or having to close down completely, probably until the vaccine has been very widely distributed … or spring when we can be eating outside again under the same protocols we used last year,” he said.
Michael Bittel, executive director of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said business owners have reason to be optimistic in 2021, but noted the next few months will be some of the most challenging of the year.
He believes the latest round of stimulus approved last year will provide relief and help smaller establishments make it through the winter.
Around $284 billion has been set aside for a new round of the PPP, which businesses can use to cover payroll and other expenses so long as they experienced a loss of revenue of 25% during one quarter last year.
“Hopefully, this latest round of PPP through the latest federal stimulus will help, especially the smaller businesses get through this rough time in January, February and March,” he said.
Bittel said he believes Congress will approve additional stimulus but added that members of the community and business leaders must work together if businesses are going to survive long-term.
Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, a group of local business owners that works to promote downtown, has been developing a dining map with information on restaurants found throughout the city.
He is working with the city to roll out a “Restaurant Bingo” program, in which diners who order takeout or go to a restaurant are rewarded with a gift certificate to a local downtown restaurant.
Barkenhagen, who owns and operates 42 Degrees, a smoke shop on Glen Street, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the new year, particularly with a new administration coming in and the vaccine starting to roll out.
“I have hopes for the new administration coming in and really concentrating on defeating this,” he said.
Arena woes
Cool Insuring Arena, which brings thousands of visitors into the city each year, has been closed since March, which has hurt the financial health of the arena and businesses downtown.
Jeff Mead, the arena’s general manager, said he doesn't know when the state will allow the arena to reopen, but it will likely depend on how fast the vaccine is rolled out.
He’s hopeful activity can resume as early as June.
Several events have already been booked for the second half of the year, including the Adirondack Thunder season, the Adirondack Rodeo and the state's high school volleyball tournament.
No concerts are on the calendar, but Mead believes those will come later in the year.
“We’re kind of looking toward the second half of 2021 for us to be able to resume what we consider normal operations,” he said.
Davidson, meanwhile, said he’s unsure if people will feel safe enough to attend a show and eat at a restaurant as they did before the pandemic, even when the vaccine is widely available.
He believes business will remain slow until at least 2022.