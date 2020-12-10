Reality sinks in, delaying sand mining project at Moreau park

MOREAU – Town Board members are not going to rush into a mining agreement for sand at the Harry J. Betar Recreation Park.
At their Tuesday meeting, board members said they like the idea, floated two weeks ago, of letting local developer Rich Schermerhorn mine some sand at the park. They want to build a second bowl and the mining work could help that project.
But after looking through the details, they said they couldn’t approve the idea as quickly as Schermerhorn had requested. He wanted to get approval Tuesday.
“We had someone with a deadline. Unfortunately, I don’t think we can work that way, rush things,” said board member Kyle Noonan.
The town will put out an official request for proposals to seek any offers from developers who want to mine sand from the place where the second bowl will be built. Developers will have to pay for the sand and the mining work and build a road to Bluebird Road or Fort Edward Road, which would be used for construction vehicles.
Seeking proposals is not a lengthy process, especially since the project can accommodate multiple buyers. The complication is determining exactly where the bowl and road should be built. After some discussion, the board agreed the Recreation Committee would determine those details, preferably before the end of the month.
The delay does not necessarily doom the project. Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said Schermerhorn indicated he can wait, and a second developer has also expressed interest.
“I have another interested party, a developer who has a project close to the park, who also wants to buy sand,” he said.
Other developers may also respond, he said.
That could create a better bowl, Noonan said.
He was disappointed when he calculated how deep the bowl would be after Schermerhorn’s proposal removal of 20,000 yards of sand. It wouldn’t be nearly enough to make a bowl similar to the existing bowl, which is 22 feet deep.
The attraction of a bowl is that it is a natural amphitheater, allowing spectators to watch performances or sporting events from above. It’s also popular for sledding in the winter.
But making a second bowl that deep would require the removal of a tremendous amount of sand.
“I don’t think there’s enough need for all that sand,” Noonan said. “There’s so much sand that has to be removed to make a bowl. Without knowing how much volume of sand needed to be removed, I thought, ‘Oh, great!’”
But Schermerhorn’s project would not get the town even halfway, he said.
“They’d be leaving a hole in the ground,” he said. “I don’t want a half-completed hole in the ground.”
Kusnierz disagreed, saying the town could build a bowl at any depth.
“You can do 6 feet, just so spectators still had that side as their bleacher,” he said.
Board members also said the project must not use the existing roads at the park. Construction vehicles carting out sand could damage the roads or lead to accidents, they said.
“Add an entrance off Fort Edward Road. I don’t like the idea of trucks coming in by the school,” said board member John Hogan. “We need a different access point.”
The town closing on a new parcel next to the park, which has an access on Bluebird Road. That could provide the access point, board members said.
They will determine the road location at a Recreation Committee meeting, for which a time has not yet been set.
Having that additional road, which the town would maintain after the project, would also improve the park, Kusnierz said.
He called it a “critical” safety point.
“There’s only two ways in and out right now. To have a third, going down a totally different road, is a good idea,” he said.
