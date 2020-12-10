Reality sinks in, delaying sand mining project at Moreau park

MOREAU – Town Board members are not going to rush into a mining agreement for sand at the Harry J. Betar Recreation Park.

At their Tuesday meeting, board members said they like the idea, floated two weeks ago, of letting local developer Rich Schermerhorn mine some sand at the park. They want to build a second bowl and the mining work could help that project.

But after looking through the details, they said they couldn’t approve the idea as quickly as Schermerhorn had requested. He wanted to get approval Tuesday.

“We had someone with a deadline. Unfortunately, I don’t think we can work that way, rush things,” said board member Kyle Noonan.

The town will put out an official request for proposals to seek any offers from developers who want to mine sand from the place where the second bowl will be built. Developers will have to pay for the sand and the mining work and build a road to Bluebird Road or Fort Edward Road, which would be used for construction vehicles.