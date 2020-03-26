REAL ID requirement delayed one year

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced on Thursday that the REAL ID program will be delayed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic causing many DMV offices to close.

The deadline was originally set for Oct. 1, 2020 and now it will be Oct. 1, 2021.

The REAL ID-compliant driver’s license and identification card have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate they meet federal regulations that establish minimum security standards. The enhanced driver’s license has a U.S. flag on it.

The upgraded REAL IDs will be required for domestic flights starting Oct. 1, 2021. Transportation Security Administration officers who staff the ticket document checking station at airports will not allow travelers into the checkpoint without a REAL ID-compliant license or another form of acceptable ID such as a passport starting in October 2021, because of a federal law that mandates that a REAL ID is needed for federal purposes.

