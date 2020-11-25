Real estate agent donates gift cards to help needy families

“Everyone messaged me — this is great. This is so nice. Their reaction was great, appreciative,” she said.

Abraham Wing School Superintendent Brian George said Cugini-Girard has been active in the school and for the last six or seven years has typically "adopted" a family or two around Christmas. She reached out to see if there were any families in need.

George said usually the Parent Teacher Association or student government helps organize donation efforts.

“Obviously, with COVID restrictions, fundraising isn’t as good as years past,” he said.

George said Cugini-Girard’s gift cards combined with the money they had already collected allowed Pratt and Pigliavento to purchase Thanksgiving meals for five families including turkey, stuffing and other fixings. They also purchased other food such as peanut butter and jelly because students will have an extended break from school.

The students also conducted a food drive in November and collected canned goods and nonperishable items to Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action, according to George.