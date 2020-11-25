Real estate agent donates gift cards to help needy families

QUEENSBURY — A local real estate agent has donated $150 gift cards to seven families in need this Thanksgiving.
“I feel pretty grateful that I’ve had a good year, and I want to give back to people who need a little help,” said Angela Cugini-Girard, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
Cugini-Girard had posted messages on Facebook seeking nominations. About 18 people contacted her including counselors from Big Cross Elementary School and Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls.
She said she has heard about families who have sick kids who have not been able to work.
Cugini-Girard originally had planned to select five families.
“I had a hard time picking, so I did seven,” she said.
Cugini-Girard, who has been a real estate agent for 20 years, said the gift cards would allow people to make a nice meal.
A teacher at Big Cross School told her that one of the fathers was so overjoyed to receive the gift card that he had tears running down his face.
Abraham Wing School teachers Jody Pratt and Colleen Pigliavento took the cards and bought full Thanksgiving meals for two families.
Support Local Journalism
Cugini-Girard said she received many thanks.
“Everyone messaged me — this is great. This is so nice. Their reaction was great, appreciative,” she said.
Abraham Wing School Superintendent Brian George said Cugini-Girard has been active in the school and for the last six or seven years has typically "adopted" a family or two around Christmas. She reached out to see if there were any families in need.
George said usually the Parent Teacher Association or student government helps organize donation efforts.
“Obviously, with COVID restrictions, fundraising isn’t as good as years past,” he said.
George said Cugini-Girard’s gift cards combined with the money they had already collected allowed Pratt and Pigliavento to purchase Thanksgiving meals for five families including turkey, stuffing and other fixings. They also purchased other food such as peanut butter and jelly because students will have an extended break from school.
The students also conducted a food drive in November and collected canned goods and nonperishable items to Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action, according to George.
The school usually schedules a parade for students to personally deliver the donations to the Community Action building on Maple Street in Glens Falls. The school was not able to do that this year, but it still collected four boxes of items that were donated on Tuesday.
George said he is happy about the donations and the school’s efforts.
“It’s always nice, especially this time of year, with everything going on, to be able to help families,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.