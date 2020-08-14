Ready to roll: Cuomo says bowling centers can open on Monday

Bowling centers will be ready to roll on Monday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that they could reopen at 50% capacity.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times and every other lane must be closed. In addition, patrons must stay with the party at their assigned lane; thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared or rented equipment between each use will be required; and all food service must follow state-issued guidance, according to a news release.
Doug Bohannon, owner of Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls, said bowling proprietors had been having conversations with the Governor’s Office and county officials over the last week to lobby for reopening. Still, he was surprised by the news.
“We weren’t expecting the OK this quick,” he said. “We’re excited. I actually had tears in my eyes.”
Bohannon held a news conference last month with elected officials to call for bowling alleys to reopen. Bohannon’s 42-lane business has been closed since March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting 25 full- and part-time employees out of work. He hoped to bring back some of those people. He added that summertime is typically slow for bowling as people are doing other activities.
He anticipated that business would pick up in the fall. Things were going well before the pandemic.
“We were having a very, very good year,” he said.
Bohannon said he was ready to open up on July 1. He had installed plexiglass shields between the lanes, social distance markers and sanitization stations throughout the center.
Bohannon, who is president of the New York State Bowling Proprietors Association, said he has been trying to hold on during the closure. He was able to defer some mortgage payments and outstanding debt because of the pandemic.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said she is excited about the governor’s announcement.
“Finally,” she said. “These are great businesses. It’s a great place for families to go. Certainly, the bowling alleys that I’ve spoken to, they’ve done a terrific job for setting them up for social distancing, for managing the public health requirements that this time puts us in and it’s time for them to reopen.”
Woerner said that bowling centers initially thought they were going to be able to reopen in Phase 4, but the governor held off on that. Gyms and movie theaters are also waiting. Cuomo is supposed to provide some guidance on fitness centers on Monday.
On Friday:
- Warren County had no additional COVID-19 cases for a fourth straight day. Warren County Health Services staff is monitoring eight active cases. All have mild illness. A total of 272 people have recovered from the virus. Thirty-four people in the county have died. In addition, there are no indications of any new cases from the skilled nursing facility in Warren County, where several employees tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
- Washington County reported one new case on Friday for a total of 243 since the pandemic began. There are eight active cases. No one is hospitalized. A total of 13 people have died since the start of the crisis.
- Saratoga County reported five new cases for a total of 814. A total of 48 people are still sick. Two people are hospitalized, which is down one from Thursday.
- Glens Falls Hospital is reporting no cases and Saratoga Hospital has two.
- Essex County had no new cases. It has one active case and 81 since the start of the pandemic.
- Statewide, three people died from COVID-19 on Thursday. Statewide, 127 people are in the intensive care unit and 59 are intubated, which is an increase of three from the day before for both categories. A total of 0.85% of tests were positive on Thursday. The rate for the Capital Region was 0.6%.
