Ready to roll: Cuomo says bowling centers can open on Monday

Bowling centers will be ready to roll on Monday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that they could reopen at 50% capacity.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times and every other lane must be closed. In addition, patrons must stay with the party at their assigned lane; thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared or rented equipment between each use will be required; and all food service must follow state-issued guidance, according to a news release.

Doug Bohannon, owner of Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls, said bowling proprietors had been having conversations with the Governor’s Office and county officials over the last week to lobby for reopening. Still, he was surprised by the news.

“We weren’t expecting the OK this quick,” he said. “We’re excited. I actually had tears in my eyes.”

Bohannon held a news conference last month with elected officials to call for bowling alleys to reopen. Bohannon’s 42-lane business has been closed since March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting 25 full- and part-time employees out of work. He hoped to bring back some of those people. He added that summertime is typically slow for bowling as people are doing other activities.