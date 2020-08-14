Ready to roll: Bowling alleys get OK to reopen starting Monday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that bowling alleys will be able to reopen at 50% occupancy and restrictions starting on Monday.

Cuomo said those protocols include:

50% occupancy

Participants must have a face covering

Every other lane stay closed

Parties must stick to their lanes

The lanes must have cleaning and disinfecting protocols in place

Food and drink service is available only via wait service; bowlers can not go up to a bar

Local lawmakers including Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake backed the reopening during an event held on July 31 at Kingpin's Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls.

Woerner praised the news on Twitter Friday stating "Congratulations to NYS Bowling Proprietors! It appears that our message to the Governor was heard loud and clear! #ReadytoRoll I look forward to seeing the guidance and working with our gyms to get them safely re-opened as well!"

The governor also said that guidance for the reopening for gyms is coming Monday.

Post-Star digital editor Adam Colver contributed to this report.

