Ready to roll: Bowling alleys get OK to reopen starting Monday
Ready to roll: Bowling alleys get OK to reopen starting Monday

Kingpin's Alley

Dozens of bowling alley owners from across the state gathered July 31 at Kingpin's Alley and Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue guidelines for bowling alleys to reopen. Cuomo gave the go ahead to reopen on Monday with restrictions.

 Chad Arnold,

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that bowling alleys will be able to reopen at 50% occupancy and restrictions starting on Monday.

Cuomo said those protocols include:

  • 50% occupancy
  • Participants must have a face covering
  • Every other lane stay closed
  • Parties must stick to their lanes
  • The lanes must have cleaning and disinfecting protocols in place
  • Food and drink service is available only via wait service; bowlers can not go up to a bar

Local lawmakers including Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake backed the reopening during an event held on July 31 at Kingpin's Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls. 

Woerner praised the news on Twitter Friday stating "Congratulations to NYS Bowling Proprietors! It appears that our message to the Governor was heard loud and clear! #ReadytoRoll I look forward to seeing the guidance and working with our gyms to get them safely re-opened as well!"

The governor also said that guidance for the reopening for gyms is coming Monday.

For bowling alleys, time is running out

For bowling alleys, time is running out

Dozens of bowling alley owners gathered at Kingpin's Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls to call on the state to issue reopening guidelines for the 300 bowling alleys across New York. 

Post-Star digital editor Adam Colver contributed to this report.

