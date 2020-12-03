Ready, set, snow: Mountains making their own as ski area openings near

Gore Mountain in Johnsburg is planning to open for the season on Saturday to select skiers and riders.
Stephanie Backes, Gore’s new marketing manager, said on Friday that plans are to offer skiing on the 1.5-mile Showcase trail serviced by the Adirondack Express quad chair.
“Luckily it has gotten colder in the last couple of days, which has made for some prime snowmaking temperatures,” she said Thursday morning. “They were going all night last night and also we had a dusting of snow yesterday and it flurried throughout the day so we’ll take everything we can get.”
But Emily Stanton, a former Gore Mountain marketing director and current executive assistant to the president and CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, said the state-owned Gore is limiting weekend skiing to season passholders and those using the initial day of their Frequent Skier Card.
“But other tickets are for sale online in limited quantities for dates starting Monday, Dec. 7, and beyond,” she said. “Tickets must be purchased in advance, and we are asking everyone to familiarize themselves with our operational guidelines and follow the health screening guidances on our website before visiting.”
Elise Ruocco, ORDA communication manager, said Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid is expecting to also open Saturday with over a mile of skiing on Broadway, Upper Valley and The Fox Trail, serviced by the Face quad chair.
And Ruocco said Whiteface is also limiting weekend skiing to passholders and Frequent Skier Card holders.
Support Local Journalism
At West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury, the trails remain bare and snowmaking has yet to start due to warm temperatures. But that’s expected to change on Sunday, according to co-owner and General Manager Sara Montgomery.
“And we’re going to try to have as many trails open as possible that are family friendly by Dec. 19,” she said.
Montgomery said snowmakers will focus on the main side of the mountain first before moving to open the Northwest side “as quickly as possible.”
“Tubing will probably open about a week later,” she said.
Montgomery said West Mountain is erecting heated tents in front of the lodge to make up for 50% lodge capacity restrictions from the pandemic.
She said the goal is to primarily keep people outside, except when dining.
West Mountain, like Gore and Whiteface, will also be using online reservations, although walk-up tickets will be available if capacity exists.
Officials from all three mountains said skiers and riders this season are urged to check the respective websites before heading out to make sure there is capacity and to learn about new COVID-19 rules in place.
“We’re looking forward to getting everybody back on the mountain,” said Backes, who just returned to the area after working for nearly a decade at Copper Mountain in Colorado.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.