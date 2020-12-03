Ready, set, snow: Mountains making their own as ski area openings near

Gore Mountain in Johnsburg is planning to open for the season on Saturday to select skiers and riders.

Stephanie Backes, Gore’s new marketing manager, said on Friday that plans are to offer skiing on the 1.5-mile Showcase trail serviced by the Adirondack Express quad chair.

“Luckily it has gotten colder in the last couple of days, which has made for some prime snowmaking temperatures,” she said Thursday morning. “They were going all night last night and also we had a dusting of snow yesterday and it flurried throughout the day so we’ll take everything we can get.”

But Emily Stanton, a former Gore Mountain marketing director and current executive assistant to the president and CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, said the state-owned Gore is limiting weekend skiing to season passholders and those using the initial day of their Frequent Skier Card.

“But other tickets are for sale online in limited quantities for dates starting Monday, Dec. 7, and beyond,” she said. “Tickets must be purchased in advance, and we are asking everyone to familiarize themselves with our operational guidelines and follow the health screening guidances on our website before visiting.”