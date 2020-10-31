Ready for a rematch: Cobb, Stefanik vie again for congressional seat

The race between U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and challenger Democrat Tedra Cobb is in many ways similar to the last time the two candidates faced off in 2018, with the candidates clashing over health care and taxes.
But the race gained a national profile this time around. Both candidates were thrust into the spotlight during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump. Stefanik aggressively questioned witnesses testifying about Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian president seeking an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.
George Conway, a fierce critic of Trump and husband of presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, dubbed the congresswoman “Trashy Stefanik" in a tweet, which went viral and caused people to donate to Cobb.
Her campaign hauled in over $2 million in cash during the last quarter of 2019. This included donations from Rosie O’Donnell, Chelsea Handler and Conway, who gave $2,800 and also sent out a tweet on Tuesday urging people to give money to the Cobb campaign.
However, Stefanik collected $3.2 million. She has raised more than twice as much as Cobb during the campaign — $11.4 million compared with $5.3 million. Stefanik's fundraising total is the 11th highest of all House candidates this cycle, according to data from the Federal Elections Commission. She has spent about $8.5 million — 12th most among in the country.
The race has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, which on Thursday ran a story about the money that has been spent in the race and the focus on Trump.
All that money funded attack ads that dominated the airwaves. Stefanik resurrected her “Taxin’ Tedra” insult from the 2018 campaign on the debunked claim that Cobb raised taxes 20 times while serving in the St. Lawrence County Legislature.
The Post-Star found seven instances that could be considered tax increases. Four of the votes were for the annual budget, which contained increases in the tax levy, and the other two were increases in fees and an expansion of the occupancy tax to include more hotels and motels.
Stefanik alleged that Cobb supported defunding police based upon a vote not to fill a vacant deputy sheriff’s position.
Cobb responded with attack ads of her own — criticizing Stefanik for not speaking out more about reports that Russia was placing bounties on the lives of American soldiers in Afghanistan, asking the Taliban to harm them. Stefanik said the intelligence is not verified.
Cobb also blasted Stefanik for missing Intelligence Committee meetings and cozying up to Trump.
Stefanik is seeking a fourth two-year term representing the NY-21 Congressional District, which covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
Cobb attacks Stefanik's ties to Trump
Both candidates were still sounding those themes during the final week of the campaign.
“Elise Stefanik has tied herself to the president and again has stayed silent when she should be speaking up,” Cobb said on Thursday. “She continues to say that the president is doing a good job with regard to COVID and he’s lied to the American people and now our economy is in shambles and people’s lives are upturned.”
“She has certainly made herself a celebrity and enjoys being the rising star of the Republican Party, but it’s pretty clear that she’s forgotten about us,” Cobb said.
Cobb said Stefanik also has not spoken out about the claim in the Atlantic magazine that Trump called fallen servicemen buried overseas “suckers” and “losers.”
“We have Fort Drum troops who are in Afghanistan and she has failed to stand up for them. She hasn’t done her job and I will,” she said.
Health care continues to be an important issue in this campaign. Stefanik has criticized Cobb for her past support of Medicare for All, which would be a government takeover of the health care system. Cobb no longer supports that, but says she favors adding a public option to Medicare.
People are also concerned about entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security, according to Cobb.
She said the federal government should pass another round of the paycheck Protection Program and also provide funding for day cares, so people can get back to work.
Cobb said the environment has not gotten a lot of attention during the campaign, but it is an important issue, especially as the country deals with wildfires and storms.
“This administration has gutted the EPA. Elise Stefanik voted against the Clean Power Plan. She has voted to allow corporations to dump toxic waste into waters. We are seeing the results of those votes,” Cobb said.
Cobb said she does not support defunding the police, but supports reforms such as banning chokeholds and providing funding for additional support services that can assist police.
Cobb stressed her local ties.
“I have lived and worked here for over 30 years — working to make people's lives better here as a volunteer firefighter, as a county legislator, as a health care advocate and educator,” she said.
During the final week, Cobb was sticking to calling voters and having a few drive-in rallies this weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be watching the returns come with a small group of family and friends at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Canton.
Stefanik stresses results, says Cobb too radical
Stefanik has touted her results during the campaign, including the funding she has brought to the area during the COVID-19 crisis, including $44 million for Glens Falls Hospital and funding for programs such as Meals on Wheels.
“I’m proud of my record of bipartisan results,” Stefanik said on Monday before she voted at Gavin Park in Wilton.
She was ranked 14th in the Lugar Center’s 2020 ranking of bipartisanship among members of Congress.
Stefanik also worked with the Northern Border Regional Commission to expand its definition of border communities to include Warren and Essex counties so Lake George could apply for and receive a $500,000 federal grant for its wastewater treatment plant.
She is also proud of her support for law enforcement and that she has been endorsed by major police unions.
“My opponent does not support law enforcement. She has voted to defund a deputy sheriff’s position,” she said.
Stefanik also defended her support of the president, who she said remains very popular in the North Country.
“My opponent was the No. 1 anti-Trump Democrat funded by Hollywood in the entire country,” she said.
Stefanik pointed to her legislative accomplishments, including to repeal the “Cadillac tax” on passing the repeal of the auto enrollment mandate, which required employers with more than 200 full-time workers to automatically enroll new employees to an employer-sponsored plan.
Stefanik has said she would like to see an additional round of the Paycheck Protection Program funded to help businesses struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as money for municipalities and schools.
Stefanik has been doing some small rallies in the last week of the campaign. She will be spending election night with supporters at a heated tent outside The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.
Race forecast
Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 178,867 to 132,501 in the district. However, 97,840 residents are not enrolled in any party.
In 2018, Stefanik beat Cobb by nearly 16 percentage points — 56% to 42.4%. Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn received 1.5%.
However, Cobb closed Stefanik’s margin of victory significantly from the 2016 election, where Stefanik beat Democrat Mike Derrick 65% to 30% with Green Party candidate Matt Funiciello getting 5%.
Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight.com gives Stefanik a 95% chance to win. Still, Stefanik said she is not taking any votes for granted.
“We feel optimistic that we’ve reached not just Republicans, but independents and Democrats to have a winning coalition on Election Day,” she said.
“I know I need to get out and earn the vote,” she added. “I have outworked my opponent this year and I’m running on my record of results.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.