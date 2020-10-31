Ready for a rematch: Cobb, Stefanik vie again for congressional seat

Cobb attacks Stefanik's ties to Trump

Both candidates were still sounding those themes during the final week of the campaign.

“Elise Stefanik has tied herself to the president and again has stayed silent when she should be speaking up,” Cobb said on Thursday. “She continues to say that the president is doing a good job with regard to COVID and he’s lied to the American people and now our economy is in shambles and people’s lives are upturned.”

“She has certainly made herself a celebrity and enjoys being the rising star of the Republican Party, but it’s pretty clear that she’s forgotten about us,” Cobb said.

Cobb said Stefanik also has not spoken out about the claim in the Atlantic magazine that Trump called fallen servicemen buried overseas “suckers” and “losers.”

“We have Fort Drum troops who are in Afghanistan and she has failed to stand up for them. She hasn’t done her job and I will,” she said.

Health care continues to be an important issue in this campaign. Stefanik has criticized Cobb for her past support of Medicare for All, which would be a government takeover of the health care system. Cobb no longer supports that, but says she favors adding a public option to Medicare.