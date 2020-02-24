Reading romance: Sharing a love of books and each other

HUDSON FALLS — David Miller of Hudson Falls was the biggest reader in a recent contest created by the website Zoobean, sponsored by Penguin-Random House books and run by Crandall Public Library.
Miller's 290 hours, or 17,400 minutes, over two months contributed to the library's total of more than half a million minutes, making it one of 29 in the country to qualify to share in $50,000 worth of author visits and books.
But this story isn't about a library contest. It's about a transcontinental romance that bloomed in adverse conditions through a shared love of reading.
Also in the top 10 locally in reading minutes was Miller's wife, Kathy Lapan-Miller, who is 42 and works part-time at Market 32 in Fort Edward, giving her less time to read than David, who is 71 and retired.
"I had a sneaky advantage," he said.
He estimates he read 30 books or so over the two months, many of them long books, like the 10 volumes in David Weber's "Safehold" series, which can run to more than 700 pages each. He was already a fan of the series, Miller said, "but it's quite interesting to do the whole thing in one go."
Miller is Welsh, originally from Cardiff, and in 2016, he had been retired for three years from a "computer implementation team" and was living in Plymouth, in the southwest of England. He liked to spend time on an online forum called International Skeptics, and he met Kathy Lapan there and found they shared a love of linguistics and science and reading. He recommended to her a funny British science fiction author, Terry Pratchett, who wrote a series of novels called "Discworld."
"In about a month or so, she read the first 10 novels," Miller said.
"We got to know each other, got to like each other," he said.
He found out Kathy had two sons and was going through a hard divorce. They talked about their personal lives — just conversation, that's what he thought.
"I was happy with that, I have to confess. It was nice to have somebody to chat with. There really wasn't going to be any possibility of being anything but friends online."
In May of 2016, while they were joking about how they might celebrate his birthday, Kathy suggested their talk could lead to a little bit more.
"She said, 'Why don't you come over and marry me?'
"In the end, I said OK, how on earth do we do this?"
Shoveling snow
They did it with a book — a book full of information on how to immigrate to the U.S., which they both read. Of the "50 or 60" different types of visas, they decided the "fiancee visa" would be best, because it wouldn't force Kathy to leave the U.S. and her kids. Instead, David came to Hudson Falls in November 2016 and stayed in Kathy's house for three weeks.
"It was the first time we'd seen each other in person," he said, and, despite everything, "That was a success."
He came back a few months later, in February 2017, for another three weeks.
"My main memory of that is shoveling snow," he said.
After filling out forms and sitting through interviews, David flew back to the U.S. for the third time on Nov. 1, 2017, and he and Kathy were married Nov. 14 in her living room.
"We don't have huge amounts of cash floating around," he said, explaining why they chose the living room and not The Sagamore.
But — "We manage to live reasonably well," he said.
Kathy surprised him during the wedding by putting a line from a "Discworld" novel into her wedding vow: "Million to one chances crop up nine times out of ten."
"He was already crying, and he started laughing when he heard that," she said.
He was 68 when they met online — never married, no children — and moving to Hudson Falls to become a husband and stepfather might as well have been a plot from one of the fantasy novels he devours.
Kathy was partly disabled from a spinal cord injury when they first connected and in the process of ending a 17-year marriage, while coping with two teenagers.
"I was dead-set I was never going through marriage again," she said.
But they messaged back and forth — "all day long every day," she said.
"I proposed one day. I was joking. It's a good thing we didn't know how difficult it would be," she said.
Her sons take him for granted the same as they do her, she said. They call him David, although her younger son, at first, called him "step-David."
Life is good, they say.
"I like it here," Miller says.
In Cardiff, people were in and out of each other's houses, checking up on each other, and here, too, "people talk to each other" and "everybody's friendly," he said.
"It's so nice to just be able to be alive," Kathy said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.