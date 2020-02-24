Reading romance: Sharing a love of books and each other

"In about a month or so, she read the first 10 novels," Miller said.

"We got to know each other, got to like each other," he said.

He found out Kathy had two sons and was going through a hard divorce. They talked about their personal lives — just conversation, that's what he thought.

"I was happy with that, I have to confess. It was nice to have somebody to chat with. There really wasn't going to be any possibility of being anything but friends online."

In May of 2016, while they were joking about how they might celebrate his birthday, Kathy suggested their talk could lead to a little bit more.

"She said, 'Why don't you come over and marry me?'

"In the end, I said OK, how on earth do we do this?"

Shoveling snow

They did it with a book — a book full of information on how to immigrate to the U.S., which they both read. Of the "50 or 60" different types of visas, they decided the "fiancee visa" would be best, because it wouldn't force Kathy to leave the U.S. and her kids. Instead, David came to Hudson Falls in November 2016 and stayed in Kathy's house for three weeks.

