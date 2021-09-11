Readers' reflections on 9/11

Area rescue squads responded

It was seven days later when our rescue squad, North Queensbury, and other squads in Warren County were being sent to New York City to help out with the recovery. A large group of ambulances, ours included, left Warren County, I believe, during the late afternoon of Day 7. We arrived in New York City early evening and proceeded to go to a holding area to spend the night before the next day's duty. Many of us spent the night sleeping on the sidewalks of New York City.

The next day we went to a holding area, which was very close to Ground Zero. We were the auxiliary ambulances to do jobs in New York City so that the NYC firemen and rescue workers could take care of their own. Most of the jobs in New York City were breathing-related problems due to all the debris in the air. Once in a while we passed by a parking lot and the vehicles inside were covered in dust. You knew that most of those vehicles belonged to the people that have died in one of the towers. Later in the day, we went down to Ground Zero and there was a boardwalk made out of wood with lots of tents, with lots of supplies. There were also a lot of people coming and going. I noticed that a lot of the men and women who passed me going out of Ground Zero had the same look that I saw many times in Vietnam when the soldiers were coming in from the field. War has struck home! After our tour of duty, I left, and driving down to the Wall Street area you could see there were no people in the streets, no people in the buildings, it was something surreal out of a movie.