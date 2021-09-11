Readers' reflections on 9/11

Is this really happening?
On 9/11 my husband Burt and I were on our way to vacation in Myrtle Beach. We were staying in a campground outside Ocean City, Maryland. We awoke to see the horror on TV — just as the jet slammed into the tower. I'm sure like others we couldn't grasp what we were seeing, saying, "Is this really happening?"
It was the most surreal feeling — walking the boardwalk, sometimes feeling like I wasn't with it, like when you pass an accident: You don't want to look but you have to.
The thing that drew my sight — not a plane contrail in the sky. A jet would fly by but not a plane in that beautiful blue sky. They were on the ground, or inside those towers.
Everyone will remember where they were that day. What we'll never understand is man's inhumanity to man.
Hope Weils, Queensbury
Dennis Murphy and his cause
After the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Dennis Murphy was only thinking of others. With compassion and respect, he worked to identify and catalog remains at Ground Zero, providing invaluable closure for many victims’ families.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, where he served for the majority of his career with the NYPD, Dennis retired to his dream home in the Adirondacks in 2007. He loved to spend time with his wife, sons, dog and nature. Friends and family would say the only thing bigger than his mouth was his heart.
As a result of being on site on 9/11, in service to others, he went on to develop incurable cancer, diagnosed in 2017.
Twenty years after the dust in Manhattan settled, the reclaimed steel has been twisted into monuments, the moments of silence are annually observed and the deepest losses are perpetual.
Laily Denise, born in 2020, missed meeting her Grandad Murphy by just under a year.
Dennis was relentless in his work with the Fealgood Foundation, H.O.P.S., and WTC Registry. Though battling an aggressive disease, he was once again only thinking of others. Dennis had a personal mission to contact as many 9/11 first responders, fellow police, firefighters, construction workers, utility workers and journalists as he possibly could to receive screenings.
If you or someone you know was present at Ground Zero, please pursue care, in honor of Grandad Murphy. Visit cdc.gov/WTC or call the main line of the Queens Clinical Center at 718-267-2420.
The Murphy family, Queensbury
There were so many heroes
I was working in a school when I heard that a plane had hit one of the towers at the World Trade Center. As I walked into the library, where teachers had the TV on, I saw the first tower fall, and became sick to my stomach, thinking that my brother-in-law and my step-brother, both EMTs in Manhattan, might be in those towers. I frantically started trying to call my relatives but all of the lines were tied up and I could not get through. I finally heard that they were safe but on their way to the site, as was my sister’s husband, an NYPD officer.
My sister sadly told me how my brother-in-law came home the first few nights covered in soot and dust, spending hours on end doing the "bucket brigade" — knowing they would not find anyone but continuing the work anyway. My son had soccer practice that afternoon at the Jenkinsville field. I was dismayed that anyone could be having fun that day. My heart broke watching the news, knowing my family members could easily have been among those lost. My brother was a police officer nearby on alert. My friend was a school psychologist who worked to comfort the trauma for numerous students who lost parents that day. My step-brother worked in the morgue set up on the piers. There were so many heroes that day and in the aftermath.
I am proud of so many for their bravery and courage on September 11th and every day since then.
Susan Stoya, Lake George
Some different perspectives
At the time, I was the district director for Congressman John Sweeney. The entire day and the follow-up remain clearly in my mind. Here are some remembrances that, in some instances, may be different from tens of millions of others:
- Watching the crash into the second tower and the tower collapses while on the phone with my wife at her office and me in the congressman’s local office.
- Discussions with the congressman and his chief of staff and hearing the congressman say, “We’re under attack.”
- The horror of the plane sliding into the Pentagon, and the hole in the ground in Pennsylvania where Flight 93 was halted by heroes.
- Being in New York City a few days later for a meeting and offering consolation to a policeman controlling traffic a block from the rubble; and the sickening odor that still embraced all the air around us.
- Being at the funeral near Hunter Mountain with the congressman, for Todd Beamer, who was one of the heroes of Flight 93.
All this remains, with clarity, in my mind, and will for the rest of my life.
Nick Caimano, Queensbury
Two views, 20 years apart
I was a first grader at Queensbury Elementary School on 9/11. I don't remember much about the day except that I was supposed to see my cousin, a sophomore at the time, play field hockey later.
However, my mom picked me up at the bus stop and said we wouldn't be going because something bad happened and "the president had to cancel sports." To the mind of a 6-year-old, that was as serious as it gets.
Over the coming weeks and months, I began to learn the broader details of what happened: why all my neighbors were flying American flags, why we were at war and why we had to be safe. Eventually, the school district planted red, white and blue bulbs outside the middle school as a show of patriotism.
So many things about 9/11 still don't make sense years later, but one thing is certain: it left a defining impact on every aspect of American life for the following 20 years. My childhood and adolescence were set against the backdrop of a divisive two-front war in the Middle East, which stirred social, political and financial instability both at home and abroad.
I'm writing this from my apartment in New York City, where I have a rooftop view of One World Trade Center. It's the tallest building in the country, serving as a daily reminder of that awful day but also how resilient America is in the face of unprecedented tragedy.
Jack O'Brien, New York City
Queensbury High School Class of 2013
Ironworkers at Ground Zero
My name is David Maynard and I am 75 years old from Queensbury. I was an ironworker in New York City in 1975 and worked on the construction of the World Trade Center there for about a year before moving on to other job sites.
Fast forward to Sept. 10 of 2001. I was working in Brooklyn and was just finishing a job there. The next morning, I was preparing to head home to Queensbury when I heard the news of the 9/11 attacks. I immediately contacted my union and was told that a group of ironworkers were volunteering to go to the site to help. I was assigned to work with a group of firemen looking for survivors. Upon arriving at the site, I was flooded with emotion. Anger, horror and heartbreak. On our second day, my group on the “bucket brigade” rescued a survivor named Genelle McMillan. She was the last living person found on the site.
I continued volunteering until, after several days, we were put on a payroll. As ironworkers, we removed steel and debris.
Since 2002, I have been followed by the 9/11 Health Registry. While I am blessed to have no serious physical health issues from exposure at the site, I have been diagnosed with PTSD. The 9/11 cleanup was my final work as an ironworker. I retired shortly after. Each 9/11, I reflect on that dreadful event and remember the many lost souls, including several of my union brothers.
David Maynard, Queensbury
Area rescue squads responded
It was seven days later when our rescue squad, North Queensbury, and other squads in Warren County were being sent to New York City to help out with the recovery. A large group of ambulances, ours included, left Warren County, I believe, during the late afternoon of Day 7. We arrived in New York City early evening and proceeded to go to a holding area to spend the night before the next day's duty. Many of us spent the night sleeping on the sidewalks of New York City.
The next day we went to a holding area, which was very close to Ground Zero. We were the auxiliary ambulances to do jobs in New York City so that the NYC firemen and rescue workers could take care of their own. Most of the jobs in New York City were breathing-related problems due to all the debris in the air. Once in a while we passed by a parking lot and the vehicles inside were covered in dust. You knew that most of those vehicles belonged to the people that have died in one of the towers. Later in the day, we went down to Ground Zero and there was a boardwalk made out of wood with lots of tents, with lots of supplies. There were also a lot of people coming and going. I noticed that a lot of the men and women who passed me going out of Ground Zero had the same look that I saw many times in Vietnam when the soldiers were coming in from the field. War has struck home! After our tour of duty, I left, and driving down to the Wall Street area you could see there were no people in the streets, no people in the buildings, it was something surreal out of a movie.
A month later, a letter was received by our squad. It showed our ambulance in New York City with the doors wide open. The man who took the pictures went and bought a single-use camera because he had spent summers on Pilot Knob and was very familiar with our ambulance and what it looked like, and he couldn’t believe we were in New York City doing calls.
John Owen, Queensbury
Family members take action
September 11, a day that I will never forget. My husband was at the Albany airport that morning. He and his associate were on their way to Washington, D.C., for a meeting. My phone rang and Randy told me to turn on the TV. One of the towers of the World Trade Center was on fire. Our kids were in school and I sat on the couch glued to the TV. As I was watching the newsfeed, a second plane flew into the next building. I couldn’t believe what I had just witnessed. I called my husband, who had boarded his plane. I told him that something was wrong with the planes' radar system and that planes were crashing onto buildings. Never in a million years would I have imagined anyone would do such a thing on purpose. It was inconceivable!
While I was talking with him, the plane crashed into the the Pentagon. My husband stood up and told his associate that plans had changed and that their trip was canceled. Joe, his associate, was confused but they stood and grabbed their luggage from the overhead compartment and left the plane. By the time they were in their cars and headed up I-87, all flights were grounded. My husband reported how strange it was driving north. There wasn’t much traffic and not a single plane in the sky. He stopped at the school where our kids attended, knowing that they would be worried that he was headed to D.C. After giving and receiving hugs from the kids, he came home, where we sat next to each other in silence, watching the news, knowing that the world we knew, would never be the same.
While this was happening in our home, my sister returned home from teaching at Burnt Hills that day to find a note from her husband scribbled on a napkin on their kitchen table: "On my way to NYC." My brother-in-law was a fireman and led the first urban search and rescue team on the scene and was responsible for the deployment, activity and safety of all team members who were on the scene the longest, during the largest search and rescue effort in American history. It was days before he could call home to report. He was there for weeks and witnessed things no one should ever have to see.
I would imagine that there are very few people who don’t have a story to share, a memory burned into their being, even the ones they’d like to forget. My family travels frequently for both work and pleasure, and while the security lines can be long and sometimes frustrating, I am grateful that there are so many people working to prevent a horrific tragedy like that from ever happening again.
Mariann Rapple, Putnam, formerly of Queensbury
Work-release inmates were nearby
On a crystal clear 9/11/2001 Tuesday morning, I departed home at approximately 7 a.m. I was on the NYS Thruway, traveling south near Kingston, when my vehicle radio announced that two planes crashed into the twin towers. I knew we had many of our work-release inmates working in the area near the twin towers. As I entered the Tappan Zee Bridge, traffic stopped. Soon we were allowed to slowly proceed south.
I arrived at the facility at approximately 11 a.m. As I was welcomed by staff and briefed of our situation, it was clear we had about 50 work-release inmates working near the towers. Actions were initiated to locate each inmate to direct them to return to the facility. Imagine trying to locate our inmates with very little methods of communication. As of Wednesday evening, we had less than a handful of inmates unaccounted for.
On Thursday morning, with the wind currents shifting, we began to see "particles" filtering from the sky around the facility. Also, in the early evening, I was notified that our remaining inmates had returned to the facility. All inmates were secured and uninjured. As the "particles" continued to fall from the sky for several days, I began to realize the tragic realities of 9/11/2001.
In closing, I extend my forever gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at Edgecombe Correctional Facility as well as all law enforcement agencies we interacted with during this tragedy.
Harold McKinney, Queensbury
Retired superintendent, Edgecombe Correctional Facility in New York City
A teacher reassures a student
I was teaching physics in an independent school in Morristown, New Jersey. The science teacher from the next room came to me, told me quietly about the first plane attacking the World Trade Center and said, “They’re jumping.” He notified the headmaster, who assembled the upper school. Students and faculty together learned also about the second plane hitting the second tower. We returned to our home rooms while parents were called. Then the plane went down in Pennsylvania.
One of my students had a parent who worked on Wall Street and grandparents who lived near where the plane went down in Pennsylvania. I used probability arguments to calm him and tell him that his grandparents were likely to be OK. I could say little with certainty to those whose parents worked in Manhattan. In fact, some relatives of faculty members did die.
Once all the students had been taken safely home, I drove to my home in Murray Hill, New Jersey, walked a short distance to the top of the hill, and watched the huge plume of smoke rise from where the twin towers of the World Trade Center had been. Later, the parents of the student whom I had convinced his grandparents were safe thanked me profusely.
Lynn O. Wilson, Ph.D., Pilot Knob
'Bloom Again'
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since 9/11/2001. Two years earlier, on Sept. 1, 1999, my wife Susan, a friend and I returned from the morning session of the U.S. Open in Flushing. We had taken the subway to and from Cortlandt Street, the original World Trade Center train station in Manhattan, and thought about a late lunch at the Windows on the World restaurant on the 107th ﬂoor of the WTC, but staﬀ suggested we come back another time when we had more time to enjoy the view.
We were staying at another friend's apartment on Rector Place, two or three blocks from the WTC, and as it was the most beautiful of days, we walked around Battery Park, looking for a "happy hour" close by. Earlier that week, I had just purchased a digital camera, a Canon PowerShot A50, which today would be a shameful 1.3 megapixel resolution. So, while I was trying out this new point-and-shoot camera, having been a Pentax Spotmatic 35mm Kodak ﬁlm guy for years, the ladies were calling for me to “put that camera away and let’s get a drink.” In any case, I came across this raised granite ﬂower garden with some of the biggest ﬂowers, the size of a dinner plate, and later learned they were hibiscus ﬂowers. Composing the shot, I knelt down and one of the ﬂowers happened to have the twin towers perfectly aligned in the background, albeit three city blocks away. Anyway, memory cards and digital photos were in their infancy in 1999 and it was diﬃcult to get these images printed. So, I just forgot about the photo until 9/11, when my wife asked, “Didn’t you take a picture of the World Trade Center?” Frankly, I didn’t recall until she continued, “What about the ﬂower picture?”
Well, I searched through countless jpegs and found the "ﬂower picture,” only then realizing while the ﬂower was amazing, the twin towers of the World Trade Center were even more so.
Earlier in 2002, I had bought a poster of the remains of the World Trade Center called “Steel Standing” and, while poignant, I thought my picture was just as poignant. I decided to create a large print and was trying to come up with a title when Susan said, “How about 'Bloom Again'?" I loved it and with the help of friend Gary Sisti of Studio Graphics in Glens Falls, “Bloom Again: The World Trade Center Hibiscus” was born. I brought a framed print to the New York State Museum in Albany, as they were creating a new exhibit called “Rescue, Recovery, Response,” and was honored that Craig Williams, curator of the museum, said the photo was “serendipitous” and selected "Bloom Again" to be a permanent part of the exhibit. I was also honored that The Post-Star did a story and printed a full page of the image.
Along the way, supporters and admirers had suggested that "Bloom Again" would make the most beautiful stamp. So oﬀ to Washington, D.C., I went, only to be told by the U.S. Postal Service Citizens Stamp Advisory Committee that I needed to have a “body of work or portfolio.”
Over the years I have sold hundreds of "Bloom Again" posters and have donated monies to various World Trade Center charities. I should mention that while posters have done well, I have yet to recoup the $7,500 or more expended for various costs of printing, advertising, shows, postage, frames and matting, travel, help, etc. As for my thoughts about “then and now” (or “the most beautiful and ugly of days”), I often think about the moment I took the picture. I am still saddened by the knowledge that the photo was taken around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1999, a normal workday, and how many people, although they cannot be seen, were certainly there behind those windows and perished on 9/11.