Reaching the summit, finding a crowd

After a summer of seeing cars lined up along the narrow shoulders of Route 73 outside Keene Valley, R.L. Stolz, a longtime Adirondack climbing guide, believes steps have to be taken to relieve congestion in the High Peaks’ most popular spots.
He doesn’t favor a permit system, because he doesn’t think too many people overall are coming to the Adirondack Park. But he wants the traffic spread out.
“I don’t think overall we have an untenable number of people out here,” said Stolz, who lives in Keene. “It’s sort of like a cash flow problem. Everybody is here at one time.
“The Adirondacks is a fixed entity; you can’t keep making it bigger. If you exceed its capacity at any time, you’re going to have problems.”
Almost everyone who want to go hiking in the Adirondacks comes in the summer, especially on weekends, and a lot of them decide to hike the same, well-known High Peaks trails.
That means parking at those trailheads — like the one for Cascade Mountain on Route 73 — overflows on sunny weekend days, and the trails can resemble the security lines at an airport rather than a mountain path through one of the largest wilderness areas in the contiguous U.S.
Over the long Labor Day weekend, at least 590 groups signed in at the Cascade Mountain trailhead. With an average party of three, that means more than 1,700 hikers were on the trail over four days, and not everyone signs the register.
Forest ranger Scott Van Laer said he spoke with about 500 hikers on Cascade on Saturday alone. Sunday he spent writing tickets — 30 of them for cars parked illegally along Adirondack Loj Road, which leads to one of the region’s most popular trailheads and biggest parking lots. But that lot, like others throughout the High Peaks region, was filled to capacity by early Sunday morning.
Despite the thousands of hikers in the woods, the state Department of Environmental Conservation had only four rangers on duty in the High Peaks over the holiday weekend, Van Laer said.
“We didn’t have enough rangers on this weekend to cover the crowds,” Laer wrote in a tweet.
“We were running all weekend from incident to incident,” he wrote in another tweet.
Dangerous inexperience
Many hikers are attracted to the experience by social media posts, according to several veterans of the Adirondack hiking scene, and these current-day fans of the wilderness are often distinguished by their ignorance of its dangers.
Many of today’s hikers have little or no experience in the woods and are not well-prepared, said Neil Woodworth, longtime director of the Adirondack Mountain Club.
Too many of them rely on their phones — using trail apps to find their way, the device’s flashlight to see in the dark and the phone itself as an emergency hotline.
“They don’t realize that using the phone for a flashlight drives the battery down,” he said.
“If you know how to use a map and compass, it’s far safer than a phone, which could be dropped or could die,” he said.
A phone’s GPS can lose its fix on a hikers' direction of travel if they stop — for lunch, for example — and display the wrong direction when the hiker tries to start again, he said.
Stolz, 63, has been guiding and climbing with his wife, Karen, for more than 40 years. He, too, has remarked on the poor preparation of many contemporary hikers, their tendency to underestimate the challenges of the High Peaks and their over-reliance on technology.
“The people I meet on the trail are for the most part really excited about being in the Adirondacks, but are clueless about how to conduct themselves,” he said.
“Social media is the No. 1 influencer to bring people here. The trouble with social media is it presupposes everything is going to be just fine if you have your phone with you.”
He has also noticed an unrealistic expectation in regard to getting outside help.
“People don’t realize rescues are not readily available if you’re tired,” he said.
With only four or five forest rangers available to respond in the region, the need for assistance greatly outstrips the supply.
“That’s putting a huge amount of stress on the ranger force,” Woodworth said.
Strategies
A few strategies are already being tried to limit crowding in the High Peaks hotspots, and several more have been suggested by local communities and environmental groups.
Earlier in the summer, state and local officials worked together to ban parking along a 4-mile stretch of Route 73 just outside the village of Keene Valley, where drivers had been parking once certain lots, such as the Roaring Brook lot at one of the Giant Mountain trailheads, were full. Nonetheless, on Sunday of Labor Day weekend, with the Roaring Brook lot full, cars were lined up along the shoulder of Route 73.
The DEC has also worked with local officials to set up a shuttle bus system, which started service on Friday in Lake Placid. Instead of running east from the village along Route 73 to the heart of the High Peaks, the shuttle runs north toward Whiteface Mountain, stopping at the Copperas Pond and Bear Den trailheads. These trails offer short, scenic hikes with satisfying vistas that are doable for inexperienced hikers.
The shuttle is a pilot program that will help officials determine whether a more extensive system would be popular. It runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., departing the village once an hour until mid-afternoon (so hikers aren’t starting too late in the day,) through Oct. 6 and also on the Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 11-14.
The Adirondack Council, an environmental organization based in Elizabethtown, has suggested a parking reservation system for the main High Peaks lots that would charge a small fee for advance reservations. Some allowance could be made for Adirondack residents to give them first dibs on parking spaces, and a certain number would be left available for day-of parking on a first-come, first-served basis.
A recent forum on the subject of overuse led to a consensus among participants on the need for “a comprehensive plan, the money to carry out the plan and a pilot program for permits,” said Julia Goren, who works for the Adirondack Council as director of its Adirondack Vision Project.
The High Peaks region has hundreds of miles of trails, and the Adirondack Council has identified 130 miles’ worth that need maintenance and reconstruction.
But it’s not only the High Peaks that are drawing crowds these days.
John Sheehan, director of communications for the Adirondack Council, said in an August excursion he and his wife took to Tenant Creek Falls — a short, obscure hike in Northville, off Hope Falls Road — “we saw 65 people.”
Adirondack Daily Enterprise reporters Justine Levine and Elizabeth Izzo contributed to this report.
