Rapist gets additional sentence for failing to register as sex offender

FORT EDWARD — A Greenwich man who was sent to prison for raping an 11-year-old girl in 2010 faces an additional prison term for failing to register as a sex offender after his parole from prison.

James M. Squires, 29, pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Court to felony failure to register as a sex offender for failing to notify police or state officials of an address change last year.

Squires is a Level 2 sex offender because of a first-degree rape conviction for a February 2010 sexual assault in Greenwich. He was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, and was released but was charged with violating parole after he was found to have failed to register last spring, records show.

Squires faces an additional 1 to 3 year prison term when sentenced March 20 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

He also has been found to have violated parole, and is in Franklin Correctional Facility serving the remainder of his sentence for the rape conviction.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

