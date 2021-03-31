Rapid COVID testing sites opening in state, nearest one in Malta

Rapid testing sites are opening all over the state to help meet new rules for negative COVID tests at large events.
On Thursday, Quest Diagnostics will open a site at 2106 Ellsworth Boulevard, Malta. Other sites will open statewide, though the Malta site is the closest one to the Glens Falls area. The full list can be found online at the New York Forward website.
Each site takes appointments, provides results within 30 minutes and can charge no more than $30.
"I have stressed many times that testing is a key part of reopening our economy and by expanding our New York Forward Rapid Test Program we can be even more confident in our metrics and tracing capabilities," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release Wednesday. "These new rapid testing sites will be invaluable tools for communities and businesses because they will provide an additional layer of protection as New Yorkers return to their economic activities."
The results can be uploaded to the Excelsior Pass, an app that can be shown at the door of any venue that requires proof of a recent negative test or vaccination. The pass simply shows a green checkmark or a red X. It does not reveal whether the person earned a checkmark through vaccination or a COVID test.
School cases
Queensbury Union Free School District reported three cases, including two people who were last in the middle school on Monday and one person who was last in the high school Monday. In the last week, three students at the middle school have tested positive, and two teachers or staff members tested positive Tuesday. At the high school, nine students have tested positive in the last week and 14 in the last two weeks.
Salem Central School District reported two cases, for a total of five students at the high school who have tested positive in the last week. Grades seven through 12 are learning remotely this week.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 3,032 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported 10 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,825 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 141 people are ill, including six who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, two more than Tuesday.
- Washington County reported Tuesday’s statistics: 15 new cases, for a total of 2,359 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and nine recoveries, for a total of 2,222 recoveries. There were 99 people ill and two people were hospitalized, the same number as Monday.
- Saratoga County reported 51 new cases, for a total of 13,389 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 23 recoveries, for a total of 12,851 recoveries. There are 383 people currently ill and 18 are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Corinth residents (for a total of nine), eight Moreau residents (for a total of 42), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of seven) and five Wilton residents (for a total of 51).
- Still ill: seven town of Corinth residents, four village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 34 Moreau residents, six Northumberland residents, six town of Saratoga residents, five Schuylerville residents, four South Glens Falls residents and 46 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: none.
- Essex County reported six new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, one more than Tuesday. No one is in intensive care and two patients are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, the same as Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 262 new cases, a positive test rate of 3%, which kept the weekly average at 2.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.4%, which increased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3%, which increased the weekly average to 2.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.3%, which increased the weekly average to 3.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Statewide, 8,382 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.8%. A total of 4,651 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday and 62 people died.
