Rapid COVID testing sites opening in state, nearest one in Malta

Rapid testing sites are opening all over the state to help meet new rules for negative COVID tests at large events.

On Thursday, Quest Diagnostics will open a site at 2106 Ellsworth Boulevard, Malta. Other sites will open statewide, though the Malta site is the closest one to the Glens Falls area. The full list can be found online at the New York Forward website.

Each site takes appointments, provides results within 30 minutes and can charge no more than $30.

"I have stressed many times that testing is a key part of reopening our economy and by expanding our New York Forward Rapid Test Program we can be even more confident in our metrics and tracing capabilities," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release Wednesday. "These new rapid testing sites will be invaluable tools for communities and businesses because they will provide an additional layer of protection as New Yorkers return to their economic activities."

The results can be uploaded to the Excelsior Pass, an app that can be shown at the door of any venue that requires proof of a recent negative test or vaccination. The pass simply shows a green checkmark or a red X. It does not reveal whether the person earned a checkmark through vaccination or a COVID test.

