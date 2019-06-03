FORT EDWARD — A Corinth man is standing trial this week in Washington County Court for allegedly raping a woman he knew.
James S. Scally III, 23, was charged with first-degree rape last December after a woman claimed he raped her in Fort Ann weeks earlier when she was unable to consent because she was "physically helpless."
The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Scally and a Washington County grand jury indicted him, and he has pleaded not guilty. Scally's defense is that the sexual was consensual.
He is being represented by James Tyner.
The case is being prosecuted by Washington County assistant district attorneys Brandon Rathbun and Devin Anderson.
