Seven-time Grammy Award winning Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis has sold out his two shows this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

“Randy & Mary Travis: A Conversation with a Legend” will feature stories and songs hosted by CMA winner Kevin Richards, an audience question and answer session, Travis' biggest hits performed by New England's Nashville bound duo Martin and Kelly, and a piano-bar style sing-along with Richie Phillips and Mark Pierre.

Other upcoming Kevin Richards' Country Concerts Close Up! series shows include Grammy Nominee Billy Dean, a stirring tribute to Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli featuring Country Dance and Cabaret recording artist Nancy Hays special guests, and Kenny Rogers' Christmas and Hits Tribute.

In December, the series expands to The Cohoes Music Hall with NBC's 'The Voice' Runner-Up Billy Gilman on Monday, Dec. 4.