GLENS FALLS — Seven-time Grammy award winning Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis has sold out his 3 p.m. show on Aug. 26 at the Charles R. Wood Theater, and as a result, is adding a second performance.

Due to popular demand, a 6 p.m. show has been added, a news release on Monday said.

“Randy & Mary Travis: A Conversation with a Legend” will feature stories and songs hosted by CMA winner Kevin Richards, an audience Q & A session, Travis' biggest hits performed by New England's Nashville bound duo Martin and Kelly, and a piano-bar style sing-along with Richie Phillips and regional fan favorite Mark Pierre, the release said.

The added show is apart of Kevin Richards' Country Concerts Close Up! series. City of Glens Falls Communications Director, Tim Drawbridge, is one of the many fans of the project.

"Over the years, Kevin has always had that knack for intimately connecting his listeners to many of the top performers in the Country Music industry. Kevin is now, and has been over the last year, bringing that same 'atmosphere' to Hometown, USA. It just doesn’t get any better to experience artists like Randy Travis, Billy Dean, Larry Gatlin, Ty Herndon, Suzy Bogguss, and many more in the perfect setting of the Charles R. Wood Theater,” he said.

Other upcoming Kevin Richards' Country Concerts Close Up! series shows will include Suzy Bogguss, Billy Dean, and stirring tributes to Conway Twitty, George Jones & Tammy Wynette, Kenny Rogers and Cher.

Upcoming Schedule:

April 15 at 7 p.m. - Cher Tribute with Thirsty Burlington in “Cher Live.”

Cher's greatest hits and fashions will light up the stage in a tribute praised by both Cher herself, and her costume designer, Bob Mackie.

“I’ve seen a lot of performers do Cher…but, I’ve never seen anyone do Cher better than Thirsty," Mackie said.

Thirsty Burlington, seen in the 2016 movie "Thirsty: Be Yourself Be Fearless," is one of the world's most in-demand Cher performers. Radio personality and comedian, Shawn Gillie, will open the party.

April 22 at 6 p.m. - Suzy Bogguss

Grammy, CMA, and ACM winner Suzy Bogguss is one of the female voices that dominated country radio in the 90’s. She is still singing and performing classic and new songs.

Favorites include “Hey Cinderella,” “Aces,” “Drive South,” “Letting Go,” “Two Step 'Round The Christmas Tree,” “Outbound Plane,” “Hopelessly Yours,” and “Someday Soon.” North Country favorite Ryan Clark will open the show.

May 14 at 3 p.m. - Conway Twitty Tribute, featuring son, Michael Twitty.

A tribute to the legendary CMA winner, and member of both the Country Music & Rockabilly Hall Of Fames, Memories of Conway Live includes timeless songs including “Hello Darlin,” “Tight Fittin' Jeans,” “It's Only Make Believe,” “Slow Hand,” and “That's My Job.”

Thomas Edison Hall of Fame inductee Marty Wendell will open the show with his award winning blend of country music & rockabilly.

August 26 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Randy Tavis.

A Conversation with a legendary Grammy winning and Country Hall of Fame member, Randy Travis, along with wife Mary, will join Kevin Richards for more stories and songs.

New England's Nashville bound duo, Martin and Kelly will bring some of Travis' iconic hits to life, while CMA Winning Radio Personality Richie Phillips joins local music legend Mark Pierre for an interactive sing-along to kick off the show.

September 23 at 7 p.m. - Billy Dean

Grammy and CMA Nominee, ACM Winner, and 1992 ACM Top New Male Vocalist of The Year, Billy Dean, will bring his personality to share stories and sing songs in September.

Some of the songs to be performed include “Somewhere In My Broken Heart,” “Billy The Kid,” “We Just Disagree,” “Only Here For A Little While,” “Let Them Be Little,” and “If There Hadn't Been You.”

Acoustic duo Art-N-Shawna, of Grit and Whiskey, will welcome the crowd.

October 29 at 3 p.m. - George & Tammy Tribute, featuring Georgette Jones

Following the hit Showtime series, George & Tammy, the only daughter of The First Lady of Country Music, Tammy Wynette, and “The Possum,” George Jones, Georgette will share stories and songs from her parents iconic careers.

Their classic hits include “Stand By Your Man,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” and many more. Acoustic duo Dave & Renee, of Skeeter Creek, will perform country throwback hits as they introduce country music royalty.

November 26 at 3 p.m. - Kenny Rogers Tribute

The Gambler Returns with Alan Turner as Kenny Rogers LIVE!

Relive the greatest moments of Kenny Rogers’ Christmas and hits show- featuring a festive mix of holiday favorites and Kenny Classics.

Kevin Richards will join Alan Turner for a ‘Close Up’ Conversation about Kenny’s life and career with special guest Jenna Sue lighting up the stage with holiday cheer.