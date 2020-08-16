Rally to defund GFPD to be held Monday in City Park

GLENS FALLS — Demonstrators will gather in front of City Hall on Monday to call on city officials to defund the Glens Falls Police Department.

The rally isn’t being organized by a specific group, but rather a group of “individuals that are members of the city,” Wayne Denton, one of the individuals organizing the rally, said in an email.

"We call for an end to this system of 'law enforcement' and will seek to occupy City Hall in order to have our voices heard,” a news release for the rally reads.

Demonstrators are seeking to defund the city’s police department by merging it with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a move that has been considered once before.

Separately, the Southern Adirondack branch of the Democratic Socialists of America is also seeking to defund the GFPD, though a proposal has yet to be released by the group.

Paul Hancock, the group’s vice president, addressed the Common Council during last week’s meeting as an individual.

He said crime has been trending downward, but the city continues to spend more on policing than it does on social services like drug rehabilitation, housing and mental health treatment. GFPD's current budget is just over $4.4 million for 2020.