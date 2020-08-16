Rally to defund GFPD to be held Monday in City Park

GLENS FALLS — Demonstrators will gather in front of City Hall on Monday to call on city officials to defund the Glens Falls Police Department.
The rally isn’t being organized by a specific group, but rather a group of “individuals that are members of the city,” Wayne Denton, one of the individuals organizing the rally, said in an email.
"We call for an end to this system of 'law enforcement' and will seek to occupy City Hall in order to have our voices heard,” a news release for the rally reads.
Demonstrators are seeking to defund the city’s police department by merging it with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a move that has been considered once before.
Separately, the Southern Adirondack branch of the Democratic Socialists of America is also seeking to defund the GFPD, though a proposal has yet to be released by the group.
Paul Hancock, the group’s vice president, addressed the Common Council during last week’s meeting as an individual.
He said crime has been trending downward, but the city continues to spend more on policing than it does on social services like drug rehabilitation, housing and mental health treatment. GFPD's current budget is just over $4.4 million for 2020.
But Mayor Dan Hall later said the drop in crime is because of the good work done by the city's police department and that he has no interest in diverting any funding away from GFPD or merging with county law enforcement.
"That is not on my radar," Hall said.
But those behind Monday's rally say merging GFPD with the county's Sheriff's Office would save the city millions of dollars, and that money can be used to address social services like drug rehabilitation, mental health, housing and food insecurity.
Demonstrators also say a merger would address a pattern of racial discrimination and a track record of punishing those who suffer from addiction and mental health issues, which they say exists in the GFPD.
“The call to defund Glens Falls Police Department is not one that is reactionary, but one that seeks to highlight the ways in which an emotional attachment to a municipal police department has clouded the judgement of the leadership and citizens of Glens Falls,” the statement reads.
The idea to merge the two departments has been proposed once before.
In 2015, then Mayor Jack Diamond proposed consolidating the two departments, a move that, would have saved the county an estimated $2 million annually.
But the idea stalled after the Common Council could not agree on a path forward and the police union pushed back against the idea.
The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to reject the proposal in 2016, citing the Common Council’s inability to back the idea and the extra costs on the county.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in City Park. It's not clear how many are expected to attend.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
