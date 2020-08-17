Rally to defund GFPD met with large counterprotest

“What people fantasize about — have that emotional attachment to — that our police are protecting us from violent crime left and right, that they’re meeting people at the door with guns and that they’re stopping violent criminals, that’s not the reality that a majority of our policing is about,” he said.

Police Chief Anthony Lydon did not return multiple requests seeking comment Monday.

But Mayor Dan Hall, along with several members of the city’s Common Council, said they have no interest in diverting resources away from the police department or merging with county law enforcement.

Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer said her job is to advocate on behalf of her constituents, most of whom oppose merging GFPD with the county.

“We can be grateful for our police and support allocation of funds into the social safety net — behavioral health, housing, recreation, child care, education, etc. We don’t have to be against one to support the other. Any reasonable solution must include balancing public safety and social support and cannot be an emotional response,” she said in a statement.

In the Fifth Ward, Councilman Jim Clark said he didn’t support defunding the police department, and he praised the department’s work.