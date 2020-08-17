Rally to defund GFPD met with large counterprotest

GLENS FALLS — Just over a dozen demonstrators gathered in City Park on Monday for a rally to defund the Glens Falls Police Department. They were outnumbered by a counterdemonstration by at least a 3-1 ratio.
It was a peaceful, albeit chaotic scene, with counterprotesters drowning out the small group of demonstrators who gathered to call on city officials to defund the GFPD by merging the department with Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
It’s an idea that has been proposed once before, but one that didn’t sit well Monday with police supporters, who showed up carrying American flags and signs in support of the police.
“Do you have a list of all the bad things they’ve done?” Mike Kibling, a counterprotester, shouted over a bullhorn at the demonstrators as the rally began.
He was referring to the half-dozen officers who separated the two groups. Six more officers were spotted surrounding the park and in front of City Hall.
Kibling later said he came to the rally to drown out the group’s voices. The police, he added, are vital to the community and are responsible for saving lives and protecting citizens from crime.
“Asking to get rid of the police department is the reason why most of us are here because these men and women save lives out here every single week,” he said.
Some counterprotesters shouted profanities and held up their middle fingers throughout the afternoon. Others told those seeking to defund the GFPD simply to go home or made noise in an effort to drown out their voices.
Several chants of “blue lives matter” and “go home” broke out.
At some points, it became difficult to hear what demonstrators — several of whom came from places like Albany and Saratoga Springs — were saying, even with the use of a bullhorn.
As the afternoon wore on, some demonstrators shouted back and gave hand gestures of their own. Several fights almost broke out, but police and demonstrators were able to keep the peace.
No arrests were made.
“I’m trying to keep you out of trouble,” one officer said to a counterprotester who lost his temper on a number of occasions.
The rally was advertised as a “demonstration to refund the community.”
If GFPD were to merge with the county’s Sheriff’s Office, the city would save millions annually — money that could then be used to fund public programs like mental health services and drug rehabilitation, said Wayne Denton, a Glens Falls resident who organized the rally.
Denton said he’s not anti-police, but rather focused on addressing the needs of the community outside of policing.
“There’s so much money that could be spent to fix the issues such as addiction, such as homelessness and poverty, instead of criminalizing those aspects,” he said.
GFPD has a budget of $4.4 million for 2020.
A similar merger of departments proposal was made in 2015 by then Mayor Jack Diamond. But county leaders later rejected the idea after the city’s Common Council couldn’t agree on a path forward. Diamond later withdrew the proposal.
But Denton said there’s a social justice aspect to merging the two departments.
Using the state’s Freedom of Information Law, Denton obtained 2019 arrest data from GFPD that he says shows a pattern of racial discrimination, and a track record of punishing those who suffer from addiction and mental health issues by the police department.
A total of 287 arrests last year pertained to either substance abuse or mental health issues, accounting for 33% of the department’s overall arrests, Denton said.
The department, he said, also punishes those who live in poverty by charging people with minor crimes like petit larceny and loitering, which can lead to lifelong criminal records, and arrests people of color at a disproportionately higher rate than those who are of non-color.
In addition, Denton said just 6.5% of the department’s total arrests last year pertained to violent crime.
“What people fantasize about — have that emotional attachment to — that our police are protecting us from violent crime left and right, that they’re meeting people at the door with guns and that they’re stopping violent criminals, that’s not the reality that a majority of our policing is about,” he said.
Police Chief Anthony Lydon did not return multiple requests seeking comment Monday.
But Mayor Dan Hall, along with several members of the city’s Common Council, said they have no interest in diverting resources away from the police department or merging with county law enforcement.
Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer said her job is to advocate on behalf of her constituents, most of whom oppose merging GFPD with the county.
“We can be grateful for our police and support allocation of funds into the social safety net — behavioral health, housing, recreation, child care, education, etc. We don’t have to be against one to support the other. Any reasonable solution must include balancing public safety and social support and cannot be an emotional response,” she said in a statement.
In the Fifth Ward, Councilman Jim Clark said he didn’t support defunding the police department, and he praised the department’s work.
“I would not be in favor of defunding the police department or merging it with the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “We have one of the best police departments around.”
But Denton said the Common Council were “playing politics.”
He’s asking city leaders to form a community panel to discuss how the GFPD and Warren County Sheriff’s Office can be merged, and to sign a short-term contract with the Sheriff’s Office until a path forward on a path forward on a merger can be determined.
The group is also seeking the release of the department’s disciplinary records, and is demanding any officer with a claim of excessive force or brutality against them be fired.
He’s also calling for the police department to stop arresting all non-violent drug offenders.
Paul Hancock, vice president of the Southern Adirondack branch of the Democratic Socialists of America, said he believes city officials who don’t agree with defunding GFPD are wrong.
The Democratic Socialists are currently drafting a similar proposal to defund GFPD, Hancock said.
“It’s basically using reasoning to try to understand why the budget is disproportionately direct to law enforcement as opposed to those kinds of social services that, if funded, would prevent crime from being committed,” he said.
But those who gathered in support of the police disagree. They say without a police force, the city will see a rise in crime, which will make Glens Falls a less appealing place to live.
In addition, some counterdemonstrators, like Tim Guy, said response time in an emergency would increase and the city will no longer have officers who “know what’s going on” in the city.
“These guys down here, once they get into the sheriff’s department, they don’t work for the city. They work a rotation in different towns and villages and you’ll lose the guys that know what’s going on down here because they work here every day,” Guy said.
Despite the differences, members from both sides were seen having conversations as the rally ended, though it didn’t appear any compromises were made.
“I like what I’m seeing right now,” Kibling said of the discourse.
Denton, too, praised the conversation between opposing parties.
He added the group made their voice heard, but that there is still work to be done.
Denton ended thanking police officers for maintaining the peace.
“To our men and women in uniform today, I want to thank you for helping both sides with our First Amendment rights,” he said.
