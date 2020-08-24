Rally in support of Postal Service planned Tuesday in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Days after the House of Representatives approved a $25 billion funding package for the U.S. Postal Service, a group of demonstrators will gather in front of the city's post office Tuesday to bring attention to the legislation.

The rally is being organized by Bernice Mennis, a Fort Ann resident who organized a similar demonstration earlier this month. She said the demonstration is in response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's refusal to bring the legislation to the Senate floor for a vote.

Mennis said she believes McConnell, R-Kentucky, is attempting to suppress voter turnout by not allowing the bill to be voted on.

"The different ways that they're trying to suppress the vote is why we're doing it again," she said.

The bill would provide $25 billion to the embattled Postal Service and prevent any operational changes from being implemented. The legislation passed the House late Saturday with bipartisan support, including from Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

But McConnell has said the legislation is unlikely to pass the Senate, and he has criticized Democrats for "ignoring the urgent needs of Americans."