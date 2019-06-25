{{featured_button_text}}

Expect some heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder later Tuesday morning, but the bad weather should move out by late afternoon.

The storm system could bring downpours to parts of the region.

Another round of storms is possible late Wednesday. But the rest of the work week is expected to be dry and warm, with the next chance of rain and storms coming Saturday afternoon.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments