If it stops raining this weekend, area farmers will be working while many celebrate the Memorial Day holiday, trying to beat their early June planting deadline.
“The rain is pressing all farmers pretty hard,” said Jay Skellie, Jackson Supervisor, who farms several hundred acres.
Still, the rain continued on Saturday afternoon, keeping farmers from planting corn and other crops.
Because of rain and cold temperatures, farmers are now are about three weeks behind schedule, said Hebron farmer Brian Campbell, who was taking a quick break on Friday afternoon for lunch.
“Everybody is out working,” said Campbell, who is also the Hebron Supervisor. “They aren’t taking Memorial Day off if the sun is shining.”
Skellie said that to plant corn, their temperatures have to be above 50 degrees.
“They are afraid they will injure the seeds with 30 and 40 degree nights and all this rain,” he said. “With the soil temperatures barely up, they worry about the seed sitting in wet, cold soil.”
To get the best corn yields, often to feed their animals for the coming year, farmers must plant in May.
“You can still plant the first week in June,” said Campbell. “A lot of farmers will have to trade in longer season for shorter season corn with lower yields.”
But if the rain holds off planting until early June, Campbell some farmers have to figure out how to plant 2,500 acres of corn in a week, something they generally do over several weeks. And if they have lower yields, that means they will have to buy feed for their animals, making it much more expensive, and supplies could dwindle.
John Dickinson, co-owner of Ideal Dairy Farms in Hudson Falls, said two weeks ago that they were several weeks behind with planting, and if they have to buy feed for 2,500 cows, it would add considerable expense.
Campbell plants and harvests hay, and he said he just baled off 25,000 bales, but the rain also affects hay production.
“Even trying to chop hay is a problem you will later regret because it digs up the hay fields,” he said about the saturated ground.
Additionally, the rain affects hay yields and farmers may only get three hay cuttings instead of four, he said.
“When that happens, you lose quality and quantity,” he said. “This is on the verge of a crisis.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The current 11-year solar cycle, cycle 25, is plunging into one of the deepest minima in history (not "recorded history" aka since 1970). The sun’s weakening magnetic field and flagging solar winds are not protecting us as usual from deep-space radiation. The earth's magnetic field is weakening and is at around 29 micro-teslas, adding to the increased penetration of gamma radiation and x-rays. Put this all together and you get a colder, wetter climate from less solar output and more atmospheric nucleation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.