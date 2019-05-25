{{featured_button_text}}
Rain and farming

Dairy farmer John Dickinson, co-owner of Ideal Dairy Farms in Hudson Falls, said that the rain and cold temperatures have put their planting behind schedule. 

 KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI kphalen-tomaselli@poststar.com

If it stops raining this weekend, area farmers will be working while many celebrate the Memorial Day holiday, trying to beat their early June planting deadline.

“The rain is pressing all farmers pretty hard,” said Jay Skellie, Jackson Supervisor, who farms several hundred acres.

Still, the rain continued on Saturday afternoon, keeping farmers from planting corn and other crops.

Because of rain and cold temperatures, farmers are now are about three weeks behind schedule, said Hebron farmer Brian Campbell, who was taking a quick break on Friday afternoon for lunch.

“Everybody is out working,” said Campbell, who is also the Hebron Supervisor. “They aren’t taking Memorial Day off if the sun is shining.”

Skellie said that to plant corn, their temperatures have to be above 50 degrees.

“They are afraid they will injure the seeds with 30 and 40 degree nights and all this rain,” he said. “With the soil temperatures barely up, they worry about the seed sitting in wet, cold soil.”

To get the best corn yields, often to feed their animals for the coming year, farmers must plant in May.

“You can still plant the first week in June,” said Campbell. “A lot of farmers will have to trade in longer season for shorter season corn with lower yields.”

But if the rain holds off planting until early June, Campbell some farmers have to figure out how to plant 2,500 acres of corn in a week, something they generally do over several weeks. And if they have lower yields, that means they will have to buy feed for their animals, making it much more expensive, and supplies could dwindle.

John Dickinson, co-owner of Ideal Dairy Farms in Hudson Falls, said two weeks ago that they were several weeks behind with planting, and if they have to buy feed for 2,500 cows, it would add considerable expense.

Campbell plants and harvests hay, and he said he just baled off 25,000 bales, but the rain also affects hay production.

“Even trying to chop hay is a problem you will later regret because it digs up the hay fields,” he said about the saturated ground.

Additionally, the rain affects hay yields and farmers may only get three hay cuttings instead of four, he said.

“When that happens, you lose quality and quantity,” he said. “This is on the verge of a crisis.”

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

