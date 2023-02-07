LAKE GEORGE — The fluctuating Fahrenheits experienced throughout the area are once again putting the kibosh on winter plans, this time hitting the cancel button on the Ice Castles attraction for Thursday.

"Looking at the forecast for Thursday, with the rain, and warm temperatures ... neither of those make for a very enjoyable experience for guests," said Melissa Smuzynski, a spokesperson for Ice Castles.

Smuzynski explained that the rain called for on Thursday could create hazardous conditions within the attractions, so the decision to close is a public safety issue as much as anything.

"When you're talking about ice, it's a matter of a few degrees that can change it from totally fine to melting and very, very slippery," she said.

The warm winter weather already delayed the opening of the Castles, but with the help of the arctic blast, which blew through the area at the end of last week, the structure was ready to receive an onslaught of guests when it opened Monday evening.

"I bet we had 1,000 people or more," Smuzynski said.

The rest of the week is looking to be much more cooperative with the needs of the icy attraction.

"We have some cold air that's just been hanging around into the valley near Glens Falls, and it's likely going to stay near freezing," said Amanda Delany, senior meteorologist with Weather Routing Inc., in Glens Falls.

Delaney said that an unusually strong jet stream, bringing warmer air up from the South, has been to blame for the unseasonable warm temperatures this year.

"That's basically the barrier of where the cold air becomes locked and trapped up in Canada versus where we are," she said. "We're just not getting the cold air ... it basically gets cut off once it nears the Great Lakes and is forced back to the north."

Although a warmer winter is typical for a La Nina weather pattern, which is what we're currently experiencing, Delaney said this is the third consecutive year in such a pattern.

"To have three years in a row of a moderate to strong La Nina pattern has been unusual," she said.

According to Delany, extended forecasts show a return to normalcy in the spring and summer, but for the immediate outlook, the ice-mongers will have to take it as it comes.

"Hopefully it's just Thursday and then it looks like temperatures kind of dip down for the weekend, and so as long as Thursday's weather doesn't cause damage to the ice structures themselves, it should be a great weekend in Lake George," Smuzynski said. "I think part of the beauty of the attraction is that its fleeting."