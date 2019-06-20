Hours of torrential rain Thursday afternoon flooded numerous streets around Glens Falls and Queensbury, making some impassible.
Up to two feet of water accumulated in some low-lying areas, prompting drivers to have to turn around in spots and ripping part of a car air dam off in one deep puddle.
Sherman Avenue, Lawrence Street, Knight Street and Maple Street in Glens Falls were particularly bad, as were Burnt Hills Drive and Wooden Lane in Queensbury.
At one point, water was bubbling out of overwhelmed storm drains in the East End of Glens Falls.
Numerous streets in South Glens Falls were flooded as well.
Public safety personnel do not recommend driving through flooded areas, instead urging drivers to turn around.
A flash flood warning is in effect in Warren County into late afternoon Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.