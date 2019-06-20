{{featured_button_text}}

Hours of torrential rain Thursday afternoon flooded numerous streets around Glens Falls and Queensbury, making some impassible.

Up to two feet of water accumulated in some low-lying areas, prompting drivers to have to turn around in spots and ripping part of a car air dam off in one deep puddle.

Sherman Avenue, Lawrence Street, Knight Street and Maple Street in Glens Falls were particularly bad, as were Burnt Hills Drive and Wooden Lane in Queensbury.

At one point, water was bubbling out of overwhelmed storm drains in the East End of Glens Falls.

Numerous streets in South Glens Falls were flooded as well.

Public safety personnel do not recommend driving through flooded areas, instead urging drivers to turn around.

A flash flood warning is in effect in Warren County into late afternoon Thursday.

